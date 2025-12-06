RJD MP Manoj Jha accused those behind the Babri demolition of using Mahaparinirvan Diwas to silence the incident. Meanwhile, suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for a new Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, citing constitutional rights.

RJD MP Alleges Attempt to 'Silence' Babri Demolition Anniversary

RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Saturday said that those involved in the Babri Masjid demolition are now trying to silence the incident by observing Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed every year on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Jha also urged leaders to promote peace through their words and suggested that schools include the recitation of the Preamble in morning assemblies to teach children the values of brotherhood, justice, and equality. Speaking to ANI, Manoj Kumar Jha said, "... Those involved in the Babri Masjid demolition are now attempting to silence it with Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Harmony among people cannot be instilled in a single day. Leaders must speak the language that truly fosters it. The kind of rhetoric used during election rallies makes it clear that they are not interested in peace and harmony."

"I raised the matter in the House during Zero Hour, suggesting that morning assemblies in schools should mandate the recitation of the Preamble, so that our children understand the values of brotherhood, justice, and equality," he said. The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'. In the aftermath, many Muslim residences in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched, and destroyed. Riots broke out across multiple parts of the country, leading to the deaths of over 1,000 people.

Suspended TMC MLA Lays Foundation Stone for New Babri Masjid

Meanwhile, today, Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Addressing the gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right," he said.

He referred to the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, calling it a historically controversial site. "There are four crore Muslims in Bengal. Don't they have the right to build the Babri Masjid? Threats have been made against me, including by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. If anyone has the courage, let them come here to Murshidabad and show it," he said. (ANI)