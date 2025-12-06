BJP's Numal Momin accused the TMC of wanting to turn West Bengal into an "Islamic state" after suspended TMC MLA Hamayun Kabir laid the foundation for a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. Kabir defended his action as a constitutional right.

BJP Slams TMC, Alleges 'Islamic State' Ambition

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Numal Momin on Saturday came down heavily on Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that the ruling party in West Bengal wants to turn the state into an "Islamic state". Momin told ANI that Hamayun Kabir reflects TMC's agenda to make West Bengal an "Islamic state". He targeted both TMC and Kabir since the latter went ahead with laying the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on the 33rd anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. TMC suspended its MLA for the same reason. Momin claimed that Mughal emperor Babur destroyed the "culture of our country" and accused the suspended TMC MLA of doing the same.

"TMC's ambition is to make West Bengal an Islamic state and Hamayun Kabir, though suspended, is a reflection of TMC's agenda. Babur was an invader who destroyed the very culture of our country, demolished Ram Mandir and constructed Babri Masjid on it. Humayun Kabir is doing exactly the same thing and this is the reflection of TMC's motive for the people of West Bengal and our country. In that state, TMC is trying to appease their friends and vote bank - immigrated Bangladeshi Muslims," the BJP leader said.

Suspended MLA Defends Action, Cites Constitution

Kabir today laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad and said that he wasn't doing anything unconstitutional. He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I". Clause (a) of Article 26 in the Indian Constitution grants every religious denomination the fundamental right "to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes". This is subject to public order, morality and health.

Addressing the gathering in Murshidabad, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

Political Fallout and Future Plans

A proposed Ram Mandir is being built in Alankar village of Sagardighi. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the same on January 22. After TMC suspended him, Kabir said that he might announce his own party on December 22. (ANI)