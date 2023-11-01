Ayodhya's Ram temple: Ram Lalla's idol to be placed in 8-feet-tall gold plated marble throne

The article discusses the construction and preparations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, including the creation of an eight-foot-tall gold-plated marble throne for the idol of Ram Lalla, the collection and safekeeping of donations, and the progress of the temple's construction work.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to house an eight-foot-tall gold-plated marble throne for the idol of Ram Lalla. Crafted by artisans in Rajasthan, this majestic throne is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya by December 15, according to a report in TOI. Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, confirmed that the throne will find its place in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.

"The throne to be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir will be eight feet high, three feet long and four feet wide," he told TOI.

Also read: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shares photos of carvings inside Ayodhya’s Ram temple; See here

Donations from devotees in the form of gold and silver items, including coins and bricks, have been pouring in. Mishra stated that these donations, collected both before and after the Trust's establishment, will be melted down to ensure their safekeeping. A decision has been made to merge the items into solid blocks under the guidance of a reputable organization due to the challenges faced in securely maintaining the donated pieces.

"A lot of problems are being faced in keeping the donated items safe. They will be kept safe by melting them into a solid block. This work will be done under the guidance of a reputed organization," Mishra added.

Amid the preparations for the grand consecration ceremony, the construction pace for the Ram temple has significantly intensified. Mishra noted an increase in the workforce to meet the evolving needs. The Trust member emphasized the necessity of completing the ground floor by December 15, regardless of the challenges.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum that awaits daily influx of 1,25,000 devotees - WATCH

Providing an update on the temple's construction progress, Mishra indicated that the first floor's construction is nearly 80 percent complete. The sanctum sanctorum's construction has finished, and work is ongoing for the Parikrama Marg's flooring. Additionally, marble laying for the Griha Mandap's floor and other areas, including stairs, is actively underway.

Mishra reported the completion of roofing on all three floors of the passenger convenience center. The installation of safety equipment is in progress. The final stages of the entrance gate's construction for the outer wall (parkota) are expected to be completed by the end of November. Moreover, 17 out of 19 pillars on the first floor have been erected, with plans to roof the first floor by December 15.