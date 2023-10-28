Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shares photos of carvings inside Ayodhya’s Ram temple; See here

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shared pictures of carvings inside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The temple is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared several images of the carvings inside the under-construction Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday.  The pictures were uploaded to X, the platform that was once known as Twitter, along with the remark, "Carvings inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the trustees of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust at his residence. During the meeting, the trustees extended an official invitation to the PM to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22.

    According to Nripendra Mishra, the chairperson of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, the ground floor of the three-story Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to be finished by December 2023.

    Visitors seeking darshan of Lord Ram within the temple compound should expect to allocate a minimum of one hour for their experience. The journey from the initial ‘mandapa’ to the innermost sanctum would require approximately 45 minutes.

    On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Ram Temple, as a result of a Supreme Court decision in November 2019 that cleared the way for the building of the temple at the contentious location in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court rendered a landmark decision in 2019 that cleared the path for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The top court ordered the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to provide the Muslim side five acres of land outside of Ayodhya so they may construct a new mosque.

