Ayodhya is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will mark the completion of its main construction. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review preparations and inspect venues ahead of the event, the CMO said.

"Flag hoisting ceremony will be held on November 25th at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. To review the preparations for the event, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple complex and hold a high-level review meeting. He will also inspect the venues for the PM's program," said the CMO.

Significance of the Ceremony

The statement further outlined the significance of the ceremony, noting that the event will mark the final stage of construction. "After hoisting the flag at the summit, the main construction work of the temple will be completely completed. After this, the temple will be fully opened to devotees. Currently, devotees are only allowed access to the sanctum sanctorum and the first floor, but after the installation of the spire and the flag hoisting, darshan will be permitted throughout the temple complex," said the release.

PM Modi to Hoist Flag

Meanwhile, on November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract massive domestic and international footfall, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

Economic Boom for Ayodhya

This influx of visitors will stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery. Business worth several crores is anticipated during this period.

Under CM Yogi's leadership, Ayodhya has evolved from a pilgrimage destination into a modern model of development. This historic progress has illuminated the lives of young people, revitalised local industries, and given new direction to traditional arts.

The ceremony is set to elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural vibrancy to unprecedented heights. As millions of devotees gather, the city's economic momentum will accelerate, benefiting hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, security services, event management firms, and local vendors. (ANI)