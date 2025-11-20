Ayodhya is preparing for a Nov 25 flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir to mark the completion of its construction. PM Modi will hoist the flag. A city-wide cleanliness drive is underway, with security measures and traffic diversions planned.

The municipal corporation in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on Thursday conducted a cleanliness drive ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple here . The flag hoisting will take place on November 25 to mark the anniversary of the completion of its main construction work.

Civic and Security Preparations

The mayor of Ayodhya, Girish Pati Tripathi, stated that the whole Nagar Nigam team has participated in the cleanliness drive taking place at the "Saryu Ghat." "A new chapter to be added to the history of Ayodhya. The flag hoisting at the Ram Mandir will mark the completion of the temple work. Today, we are conducting a cleanliness drive in the city. Our entire team from the Nagar Nigam has taken part in cleaning the Saryu Ghat. We are constantly preparing for the grand event ahead," he told ANI.

Security and Traffic Management

Moreover, IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar assured that the preparations for the upcoming celebration are underway. "All the preparations are being done, and we are alert about all the programs... Traffic diversion of vehicles in other districts will also be arranged from the night of 23rd November..." he told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday for a day-long visit to review preparations for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Temple.

Landmark Ceremony and Economic Boom

The city is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will mark the completion of its main construction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract massive domestic and international footfall, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

This influx of visitors will stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery. Business worth several crores is anticipated during this period.

Under CM Yogi's leadership, Ayodhya has evolved from a pilgrimage destination into a modern model of development. This historic progress has illuminated the lives of young people, revitalised local industries, and given new direction to traditional arts.

The ceremony is set to elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural vibrancy to unprecedented heights. As millions of devotees gather, the city's economic momentum will accelerate, benefiting hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, security services, event management firms, and local vendors.