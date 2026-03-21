The IMD and DGRE have issued a medium-danger avalanche warning for high-altitude areas in Sikkim's Gangtok and Pakyong districts. This comes after a hailstorm caused power disruptions. A similar alert for snowfall is active in Uttarakhand.

Avalanche Warning in Sikkim

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning through the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) about a medium danger level avalanche expected above 3,500 meters in Gangtok and Pakyong districts over the next 24 hours. Residents, trekkers and tourists in higher altitudes have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and heed local advisories. The Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, also issued a similar forecast for Gangtok and Pakyong.

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Recent Hailstorm Caused Power Disruptions

Earlier on March 15, a severe thunderstorm accompanied by a hailstorm that occurred across several parts of Pakyong, Gangtok, and Mangan districts led to tripping of several 66 kV transmission lines, resulting in power supply disruptions in certain areas.

Power Supply Affected in Pakyong

According to the state Power Department, in Pakyong District, one conductor of the 66 kV Rorathang-Rongli Transmission Line snapped near the Amba area, affecting power supply to Rongli and Rhenock areas.

Outages Reported in Gangtok

In Gangtok district, sparking accompanied by a loud noise was reported near the Namli area on the 66 kV Marchak-Macleods Transmission Line, affecting supply to Nimtar, Topakhani and Singtam, a release said. Additionally, the 66 kV LLHP-Sichey Transmission Line could not be sustained during trial charging.

Alert for Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, on Friday, the DRGE, Chandigarh, also issued an alert for the possibility of snowfall and avalanche on the higher altitude areas of Uttarakhand. The State Emergency Operations Centre, Dehradun, issued instructions to the District Magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar to exercise special caution in view of the possibility of snowfall and avalanches.

"The above is to inform that as per the forecast issued by Defence Geoinformation Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, on 20.03.2026 at 05:00 PM, there is a possibility of snowfall/avalanche in the high altitude areas of the state from 20.03.2026 to 05:00 PM on 21.03.2026. Especially in the districts, Taharkashi, Bamoli and Pithoragarh (placed in danger level-3) and Rudraprayag and Bageshwar (placed in danger level-1), there is a possibility of snowfall/avalanche. In such a situation, in case of heavy snowfall in these areas, there may be sudden collapse or avalanche," they wrote. (ANI)