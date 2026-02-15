An Austrian exhibition on regenerative design, 'IMAGINE Coral Reef', is being shown at New Delhi's Lokayata Gallery. Developed in Austria, it presents design solutions for environmental crises and includes contributions from Indian students.

An Austrian exhibition on regenerative design and environmental resilience is being showcased at Lokayata Gallery in Hauz Khas Village, bringing together international collaboration and student-driven innovation.

IMAGINE Coral Reef - Regenerative Design, commissioned by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will remain on display till February 25. Developed in Austria and now being shown outside Europe for the first time, the exhibition presents design-led solutions aimed at addressing environmental crises, inspired by coral reefs--one of nature's most complex ecosystems.

Austrian Ambassador on India Collaboration

Austrian Ambassador to India Robert Zischg said he was pleased that the exhibition had reached India. "The exhibition IMAGINE Coral Reef - Regenerative Design shows solutions of design to overcome environmental crises. It was developed in Austria, and here in India, students added design ideas which they developed in a workshop with the Institute of Design Research. The exhibition was commissioned by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is now being shown for the first time outside Europe. I am glad that it has found its way to India and hopefully adds to Indian practices and discussions," he said.

A Celebration of Beauty and Responsibility

Michael Pal, Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum at the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi, described the exhibition as a celebration of both beauty and responsibility. "We are thrilled that the opening of the Coral Reef exhibition at Lokayata Art Gallery in Hauz Khas, showcasing breathtaking works that highlight the beauty and fragility of our planet's coral ecosystems, took place on the 6th February last week," he said.

"IMAGINE Coral Reef demonstrates how design can move beyond sustainability towards regenerative thinking, inspired by one of nature's most complex ecosystems. By bringing this exhibition from Vienna to New Delhi and Bengaluru and organising hands-on workshops for design universities in India, we aim to encourage dialogue among designers, students and the wider public on responsibility, innovation and our shared future," Pal added.

He further noted that the exhibition serves as "a timely reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our oceans."

Academic Collaboration and Student Engagement

The exhibition features immersive visuals and conceptual works that metaphorically depict coral reefs as vibrant ecological habitats that support diverse marine life. Kaushalpreet Kaur, Dean of the School of Design at Sushant University, highlighted the academic collaboration behind the initiative. "This collaboration with the Austrian Embassy Cultural Forum and the Institute of Design Research Vienna created an important platform for design students from the School of Design, Sushant University, to engage with regenerative thinking through research, dialogue and experimentation," she said.

"The three-day workshop, The Coral Reef - Regenerative Design, engaged students with systems thinking, sustainability and responsibility--showcasing how design can move beyond problem-solving toward regeneration. This workshop and exhibition reflect the power of international collaboration in design education," she added.

Exhibition Details

The exhibition is open to the public at Lokayata Art Gallery, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, from 6 pm onwards until February 25, 2026. Organisers have invited art enthusiasts and environmental advocates to visit and reflect on the shared responsibility of safeguarding natural ecosystems for future generations. (ANI)