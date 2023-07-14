Australia: 23-year-old Indian student brutally assaulted with iron rod by Khalistani supporters

A 23-year-old Indian student was brutally assaulted by Khalistan supporters in Australia. He was reportedly kicked, punched, and repeatedly struck with the metal pole before the assailants fled the scene in a grey sedan

A distressing incident unfolded in Australia where a 23-year-old Indian student faced a brutal assault by individuals aligned with Khalistan supporters for expressing opposition to extremist activities. According to The Australia Today news portal, the student was ambushed in Sydney's Merrylands suburb while en route to work. Recalling the incident, the student, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, "At 5:30 am today, while I was heading to work, around 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me." He further shared, "As soon as I sat in my car, these individuals appeared out of nowhere. One of them forcefully opened my car door and struck me with an iron rod on my cheekbone under my left eye."

The student, who also works as a driver, recounted being dragged out of his vehicle and subjected to a severe beating with iron rods. Shockingly, two assailants even filmed the attack. Throughout the assault, the attackers repeatedly chanted "Khalistan Zindabad," as mentioned in The Australia Today report.

Providing details of the harrowing incident, the student shared, "Everything happened within 5 minutes, and they left warning me that it should serve as a lesson for opposing the Khalistan issue. Otherwise, they threatened to teach me more such lessons."

Following the incident, the New South Wales (NSW) Police were notified, and the injured Indian student was immediately taken to Westmead Hospital. The student sustained significant injuries to his head, leg, and arm, according to the report.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating, "Police were informed that a 23-year-old man was walking along Rupert Street when he was assaulted by four men armed with a metal pole." The spokesperson added, "The 23-year-old was reportedly kicked, punched, and repeatedly struck with the metal pole before the assailants fled the scene in a grey sedan."

Expressing concern over the incident, the Member of Parliament for Merrylands emphasized the unacceptability of extremism and violence in the local community. The MP assured that relevant authorities had been informed and pledged to monitor the situation closely.

This incident follows previous altercations between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators in Melbourne during the so-called 'Punjab independence referendum.' In light of such developments, India has urged the Australian government to address the anti-India activities of Khalistani separatists and the frequent attacks on Hindu temples within the country.

Recently, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, highlighted the need to refrain from providing a platform to those advocating violence or legitimizing terrorism in the name of freedom of expression.