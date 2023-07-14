Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia: 23-year-old Indian student brutally assaulted with iron rod by Khalistani supporters

    A 23-year-old Indian student was brutally assaulted by Khalistan supporters in Australia. He was reportedly kicked, punched, and repeatedly struck with the metal pole before the assailants fled the scene in a grey sedan

    Australia 23-year-old Indian student brutally assaulted with iron rod by Khalistani supporters
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    A distressing incident unfolded in Australia where a 23-year-old Indian student faced a brutal assault by individuals aligned with Khalistan supporters for expressing opposition to extremist activities. According to The Australia Today news portal, the student was ambushed in Sydney's Merrylands suburb while en route to work. Recalling the incident, the student, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, "At 5:30 am today, while I was heading to work, around 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me." He further shared, "As soon as I sat in my car, these individuals appeared out of nowhere. One of them forcefully opened my car door and struck me with an iron rod on my cheekbone under my left eye."

    The student, who also works as a driver, recounted being dragged out of his vehicle and subjected to a severe beating with iron rods. Shockingly, two assailants even filmed the attack. Throughout the assault, the attackers repeatedly chanted "Khalistan Zindabad," as mentioned in The Australia Today report.

    Providing details of the harrowing incident, the student shared, "Everything happened within 5 minutes, and they left warning me that it should serve as a lesson for opposing the Khalistan issue. Otherwise, they threatened to teach me more such lessons."

    Following the incident, the New South Wales (NSW) Police were notified, and the injured Indian student was immediately taken to Westmead Hospital. The student sustained significant injuries to his head, leg, and arm, according to the report.

    A police spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating, "Police were informed that a 23-year-old man was walking along Rupert Street when he was assaulted by four men armed with a metal pole." The spokesperson added, "The 23-year-old was reportedly kicked, punched, and repeatedly struck with the metal pole before the assailants fled the scene in a grey sedan."

    Expressing concern over the incident, the Member of Parliament for Merrylands emphasized the unacceptability of extremism and violence in the local community. The MP assured that relevant authorities had been informed and pledged to monitor the situation closely.

    This incident follows previous altercations between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators in Melbourne during the so-called 'Punjab independence referendum.' In light of such developments, India has urged the Australian government to address the anti-India activities of Khalistani separatists and the frequent attacks on Hindu temples within the country.

    Recently, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, highlighted the need to refrain from providing a platform to those advocating violence or legitimizing terrorism in the name of freedom of expression. 

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Dharwad ready to execute Annabhagya scheme, money transfer

    Karnataka: Dharwad ready to execute Annabhagya scheme, money transfer

    Major setback for Senthil Balaji as Madras HC upholds probe agency right to arrest DMK minister gcw

    Major setback for Senthil Balaji as Madras HC upholds probe agency’s right to arrest DMK minister

    Maharashtra Cabinet Reshuffle: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Dhananjay Munde gets Agriculture, Chhagan Bhujbal gets Food

    Maharashra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Dhananjay Munde gets Agriculture, Bhujbal gets Food

    KSRTC should pay salaries to employees by July 20: Kerala High Court anr

    KSRTC should pay salaries to employees by July 20: Kerala High Court

    Special: A celebration of India at La Seine Musicale in Paris vkp

    Special: A celebration of India at La Seine Musicale in Paris

    Recent Stories

    Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 10 users get revamped widget new watch faces more gcw

    Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 10; users get revamped widget, new watch faces & more

    Karnataka: Dharwad ready to execute Annabhagya scheme, money transfer

    Karnataka: Dharwad ready to execute Annabhagya scheme, money transfer

    Weight loss to detoxification: 7 health benefits of Radish ATG EAI

    Weight loss to detoxification: 7 health benefits of Radish

    WATCH Woman eats pizza cooked on Guatemala active volcano; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Woman eats pizza cooked on Guatemala active volcano; video goes viral

    Weeks after Titanic submersible implosion, OceanGate website, social media handles deleted snt

    Weeks after Titanic submersible implosion, OceanGate website, social media handles deleted

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon