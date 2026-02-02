YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh's house was vandalised and set on fire in an 'organised' attack, alleges party's General Secretary MVS Nagi Reddy. This follows a similar attack on former minister Ambati Rambabu, who was later arrested.

'Organised' Attack on Jogi Ramesh's Residence

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State General Secretary MVS Nagi Reddy has alleged that the attack on former minister Jogi Ramesh's house was carried out in an "organised manner" and created "destruction and fear" among local residents. The residence of former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jogi Ramesh was vandalised and set on fire on Monday, days after an attack on another former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Nagi Reddy said, "A large mob descended on Jogi Ramesh's residence, ransacked the premises, damaged household articles, and torched parts of the house, triggering panic in the locality. The attackers acted in an organised manner, leaving behind destruction and fear."

YSRCP Alleges Political Intimidation

According to local sources, hundreds of TDP followers descended on Jogi Ramesh's residence at Ibrahimpatnam. YSRCP leaders alleged that Jogi Ramesh, a well-known BC leader, was deliberately targeted, pointing to a pattern of political intimidation. Over the past week, the state has witnessed back-to-back incidents of alleged targeting of senior YSRCP leaders.

Backlash Against Ambati Rambabu

The violence was widespread in response to alleged abusive remarks made by YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Rambabu Arrested, Sent to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, Ambati Rambabu was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Guntur court and sent to Rajahmundry Central Prison in connection with a case related to alleged derogatory remarks against CM Chandrababu Naidu, according to the YSRCP legal cell.

According to Guntur West DSP, Rambabu was arrested at his residence in Vikas Nagar in Guntur after police surrounded the place, took him into custody, and escorted him in a police van on Saturday.

Attack on Rambabu's House

Earlier on Sunday, a large number of TDP activists gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house. The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire. (ANI)