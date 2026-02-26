Congress' K Muraleedharan calls the alleged attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George a 'cooked-up story' by the CM. BJP terms the episode politically motivated, while another Congress MLA mocks the minister, calling for an 'acting award'.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan alleged that the alleged attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George by Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers was a "cooked-up story," intensifying the political row surrounding the incident at Kannur Railway Station. "Yesterday's issue was a cooked-up story. Everybody had seen on the CCTV that only 5% demonstrated with the black flag, and the minister was very angry and she went to attack the KSU workers. The police then prevented her from doing so... Our request is for an expert medical team from the All India Medical Institute to come here and check the minister's issue... Then we would accept the report... They want to divert attention from the present issues... The story was cooked up by the chief minister," Muraleedharan told ANI.

Minister's Hospitalization and Medical Status

The controversy erupted after it was reported that Health Minister Veena George was allegedly attacked during a black-flag protest by KSU activists on Wednesday. She was initially admitted to Kannur District Hospital and later shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

A 13-member medical board reviewing her condition stated that she is undergoing treatment in the ICU for severe radicular pain caused by pressure on cervical nerve roots in her neck. The board clarified that no emergency surgery is required at present, though continuous monitoring is necessary.

Opposition Leaders Term Episode 'Politically Motivated'

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan termed the episode politically motivated. "All these atrocities occurred at a time when the election was scheduled to commence within about 1-2 months. It is a planned affair... we need to examine it. There is a deliberate effort to divert the public's attention to a trivial matter. The government seeks this kind of attention on a trivial issue. It is also the aim of the Congress party. They need to overcome the confusion prevailing within the party. Both parties require some breathing space between the election preparations and the announcement date. This is a very calculated, planned effort by both parties to distract the public from the real issues," he said.

Congress MLA Mocks Minister

Kalpetta MLA T Sideeq also reacted sharply, mocking the minister. "We are now going to announce the best actor award to Mrs. Veena George, the health minister of Kerala. Her acting was in a very extra official manner. She did her acting without having a single incident of any assault or attack on her body. She acted in a very good manner. Actually, Mohanlal and Mammootty has to follow Mrs. Veena George actually," he remarked.