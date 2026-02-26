J&K Police attached a truck worth ₹40 lakh in Udhampur belonging to a bovine smuggler under the BNSS. This is the second vehicle seized this year, with total assets now at ₹50 lakh. Separately, six terrorists were also recently killed.

Truck Worth ₹40 Lakh Seized in Bovine Smuggling Case

Jammu and Kashmir Police attached a vehicle valued at ₹40 lakh belonging to a habitual bovine smuggler on Thursday. The action was taken under Section 107(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following orders issued by the Court of the District Mobile Magistrate in Udhampur. According to the police, the attached property is a Tata Motors Truck (LPT 2518 TC) owned by Rayees Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Anantnag. The vehicle was found to be involved in multiple offences, including cases registered under Sections 223 and 318(4) of the BNS, as well as Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act at Police Station Rehambal.

During the investigation, the Investigating Officer from Police Station Rehambal conducted a comprehensive inquiry into the criminal antecedents and financial background of the accused. The probe established that the offending vehicle had been utilised for unlawful bovine smuggling activities. Consequently, the vehicle was lawfully seized and provisionally attached under the provisions of the BNSS. This marks the second vehicle attached by the Udhampur Police in similar cases this year, bringing the total value of seized assets to ₹50 lakh.

Counter-Terrorism Operations in Jammu

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered two balloons with the United States' and Pakistani currencies (USD and PKR) attached to them, which were found near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector. This development came amid ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by the Indian Armed Forces in the Union Territory.

The Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps confirmed that six terrorists were eliminated in the last 20 days during joint operations across the Jammu region. These successful missions have dealt a significant blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically targeting groups operating in the dense forests of Kishtwar and Udhampur. (ANI)