BJP's Suvendu Adhikari condemned the attack on an EC observer as an 'attack on the Constitution.' He challenged CM Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the Special Intensive Revision, accusing her of protecting fake voters to rig future elections.

'Direct Attack on the Constitution'

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday described the attack on the vehicle of an Election Commission (EC) observer in the district South 24 Parganas as a "direct attack on the Constitution". "Even with the police present, this attack on the Election Commission's officer is a direct attack on the Constitution. They should read Article 324. Conducting elections, carrying out vote counting -- these are all EC's powers," Adhikari said, reacting to the alleged mob attack during the visit of an Electoral Roll Observer in Magrahat.

Clash Over Electoral Roll Revision

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He sent a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, strongly refuting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He shared a message on X. I have sent a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner, @ECISVEEP Shri Gyanesh Kumar, refuting Mamata Banerjee's desperate lies about the SIR exercise and her latest plea to halt it. Her so-called "concerns" about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is nothing but 'Pure Fiction'.In reality, this ECI drive is throwing the spotlight on the TMC's dirty secrets: fake voters, ghosts of the deceased, and illegal infiltrators they've protected for years to rig the elections. It's crystal clear that Mamata Banerjee is panicking because SIR is a death knell for her 2026 dreams, Adhikari stated.

ECI's Revision Drive and Political Tensions

The Election Commission of India has been conducting the SIR to update and clean voter rolls, aiming to ensure transparency and credibility in the electoral process. The controversy highlights growing tensions between the state leadership and the central election authority ahead of the next assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee's Counter-Allegations

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar flagging various issues related to the Special Intensive Revision in the state.

In her letter dated January 3, CM Banerjee alleged that officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) misused IT systems, claiming that voter names were deleted from the backend without proper authorisation. (ANI)