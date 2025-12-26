A Delhi court has framed charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, against two men for attacking CM Rekha Gupta. The accused pleaded not guilty, and the court will hold in-camera proceedings for the trial.

Delhi Court Frames Charges in CM Attack Case

A Delhi court on Friday formally framed charges against two men accused of attacking Rekha Gupta during a public event earlier this year, thereby setting the stage for trial. Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann of Tis Hazari Courts framed charges against Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Both accused pleaded not guilty when produced before the court. Taking note of the victim's public stature, the court directed that the proceedings be conducted in camera.

Court Notes 'Intention to Kill', Details Charges

On the last date of hearing, the court observed that prima facie material on record points to a criminal conspiracy and an intention to kill the Chief Minister.

The case stems from an alleged incident during a Jan Sunwai held at the Chief Minister's camp office in Civil Lines in August 2025.

Both accused have been charged with offences including criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant, and assaulting a public servant under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In addition, the court found that a separate prima facie charge of causing hurt is made out against Sakriya Rajeshbhai.

Evidence Establishes Coordinated Plan

As per the charge sheet, Sakriya Rajeshbhai allegedly breached the Chief Minister's security ring, pushed her to the ground and attempted to throttle her neck, causing injuries. He is also accused of assaulting a member of the public who intervened to protect the Chief Minister.

While recording its findings, the court referred to CCTV footage allegedly showing Sakriya conducting reconnaissance at the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh a day before the incident. The court also relied on call detail records indicating communication between the two accused, as well as material suggesting that video clips of the camp office were shared between them. These circumstances, the court noted, prima facie establish a coordinated plan to attack the Chief Minister with an intention to murder.

Investigation and Next Steps

The matter has now been listed for formal admission and denial of charges on December 26, 2025. Earlier, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet invoking provisions relating to attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy following the registration of an FIR at Civil Lines police station. The prosecution is being led by Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Rana, assisted by advocate Kartik Gadi. Both accused continue to remain in judicial custody. Investigators have alleged that the conspiracy was hatched in Rajkot, Gujarat, and that a monetary transfer between the accused formed part of the alleged plan.