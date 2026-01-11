BJP's Samik Bhattacharya condemned the attack on LoP Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, calling it a TMC attempt to divert attention from the 'green file' controversy. Adhikari staged a protest, demanding arrests for the attack in Paschim Medinipur.

BJP Condemns Attack on Adhikari

BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday condemned the attack on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, stating that the people of West Bengal have rejected the TMC due to their alleged destruction of the constitutional order. Bhattacharya emphasised that Adhikari, as a constitutional Leader of Opposition, was targeted to divert attention from the 'green file' controversy, which has embarrassed the state government. "Today, the people of West Bengal have no connection whatsoever left with the TMC. The people have rejected the TMC. The TMC has completely demolished the entire constitutional order... Suvendu Adhikari, who is himself the Leader of the Opposition, had to knock on the doors of the High Court 104 times just to hold a rally... This is the situation in which West Bengal is operating today. What does this attack on Suvendu Adhikari mean?... The Leader of the Opposition does not belong to any party but is a constitutional position... There is another reason for this attack as well. The entire country is mocking West Bengal today over the 'green file' matter... This attack on Suvendu Adhikari has been carried out to divert attention from this very situation...," said Samik Bhattacharya.

The 'Green File' Controversy

This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Green File" sparked a major political controversy. The file, showcased during a public address, allegedly contains documents related to political manoeuvring and central pressure. Mamata claimed it's crucial to her party's strategy, while opponents argue it may be a way to withhold sensitive information or evidence. The Green File's contents and authenticity are disputed, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing Mamata of interfering in their investigation into the I-PAC coal scam. The ED has moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking the return of files allegedly taken by Mamata during the raid. Mamata's supporters rally behind her, framing the ED's actions as a political vendetta. The Opposition demands clarification, questioning the timing and transparency of disclosures amid election momentum.

Legal Battle Escalates

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) filed a plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged interference and obstruction by CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in the agencies' search operations at the headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC)- a political consultancy firm linked to the All India Trinamool Congress and at the Kolkata residence of its director, Pratik Jain. The ED has sought directions for a CBI probe into the matter. On Thursday, ED raids were conducted at the Kolkata headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee and at the residence of its director, Pratik Jain. Anticipating that the ED may approach the Supreme Court alleging interference in its search operations, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the apex court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing the state.

Separately, the West Bengal government has filed a plea in the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the ED seized all data and digital records from I-PAC's office. In its petition, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has sought directions to the ED to return all seized materials, including private, sensitive and confidential data, along with information and documents taken in both physical and electronic form. The State government claimed that the allegedly unlawfully seized data belongs to the Trinamool Congress and relates to its party operations.

Adhikari Alleges TMC Attack, Stages Protest

Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers on Chandrakona Road in Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday night, while he was returning from Purulia. Following the incident, Adhikari staged a protest inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding that an FIR be registered against those involved. Adhikari accused the ruling TMC of attempting to eliminate the BJP from the state ahead of elections. Claiming that senior TMC youth and labour wing leaders were involved, he said he had submitted names to the police and demanded immediate arrests.

In a post on X, Adhikari alleged, "The very guardians of law stood by like mute spectators. This is not just an attack on me; it's an assault on every voice of opposition in West Bengal. The TMC's desperation is showing, resorting to thuggery because they can't face the heat of the people's rising anger. I am now sitting on a dharna inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding immediate action & arrests. The people of Bengal deserve better than this lawless dictatorship. I will not budge until accountability is enforced." (ANI)