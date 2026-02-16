Congress MP Randeep Surjewala hit out at the Centre over the India-US trade deal, alleging it sacrifices farmers, energy security, and data privacy. He questioned if 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' was turning into 'America-nirbhar' due to the deal.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central government, alleging that the recent India-US interim trade framework sacrifices Indian farmers, energy security, and digital independence in favour of American interests.

Questioning the very slogan of "Atmanirbhar Bharat," Surjewala asks if India is turning "America-nirbhar" amid US deal concerns. "In the US-India trade agreement, the PM Modi government sacrificed the interests of farmers and agricultural landowners. Indian energy played a vital role in security. India's digital independence and data privacy raised serious questions. Instead of standing strong in the defence of Indian interests, a strong government has compromised India's independence and data privacy. People are asking, a strong government or a weak government? People were asking this question: Is it Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) or America-nirbhar Bharat (US reliant india )?," Surjewala asked while addressing a conference.

He also criticised the Ministry of External Affairs' response to the trade deal. "I am disheartened to find that our Foreign Minister, when asked about the India-US trade deal, responded that it 'belongs to another department.' When our Foreign Minister lacks comprehension, understanding, and in-depth knowledge of the India-US interim trade agreement, how can I be expected to be satisfied with such an answer? Simply passing the question to another department is not enough."

Earlier, Surjewala said the deal would devastate Indian livelihoods by opening domestic markets to US-processed fruits and "additional products". He mentioned that existing cotton imports of $334 million have already led to a decline in domestic prices, and he demanded clarity on whether staples such as milk, wheat, and dairy are included in the new zero-tariff concessions.

Surjewala's reactions came after the United States and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2026. As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. (ANI)