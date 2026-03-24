Delhi LoP Atishi has written to Speaker Vijender Gupta, alleging the Opposition is being 'systematically silenced'. She stated that AAP MLAs will only participate in the Budget Session after the suspension of four legislators is revoked.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written to Speaker Vijender Gupta alleging that the Opposition has been systematically "silenced" through repeated suspensions and expulsions, and asserting that AAP MLAs will resume participation only after the suspension of four legislators is revoked.

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'Voice of the Opposition has been systematically stifled'

In a letter, LoP Atishi said, "Your statement at 01:48 PM yesterday - as reported in the Assembly Bulletin criticising the Opposition for not participating in the proceedings of the House and terming it as a breach of democratic responsibility, is both misplaced and deeply ironic. For the past year, this Assembly has not been allowed to function as a democratic institution. The voice of the Opposition has been systematically stifled. Elected representatives of the people have been silenced, thrown out of the House, and suspended on the slightest provocation. What we are witnessing is not parliamentary democracy, but its steady erosion under partisan conduct.

Alleges 'Blatant Double Standard'

The most glaring example of this authoritarian approach was seen during the Winter Session, when four Opposition MLAS - Shri Sanjiv Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Jarnail Singh, and Somdutt- were suspended for the entire session. They were not only barred from participating in the House but were denied entry into the Assembly premises altogether. Shockingly, even after the session concluded, they were prevented from participating in Committee meetings. This is not discipline - this is punishment aimed at crushing dissent. At the same time, BJP MLAs disrupted the House proceedings for two full days, yet no action was taken against them. No suspensions. No accountability. This blatant double standard exposes the partisan manner in which the House is being run. Such biased conduct has never been witnessed in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly."

'Meaningful participation cannot happen in an atmosphere of fear'

The Opposition, she said, remains willing to participate in the ongoing Budget Session, given its importance for the city's governance. "It is therefore unacceptable to sermonise the Opposition on democratic responsibility when the very space for democratic participation has been denied to us. Let it be clearly stated: the Opposition wants to participate in the Budget Session. The decisions taken in this session will shape the future of Delhi for the coming year, and we are committed to representing the people's concerns. In this spirit, a delegation of AAP MLAS met you on 21.03.2026 and conveyed our willingness to engage constructively. However, meaningful participation cannot happen in an atmosphere of fear, exclusion, and selective punishment," the letter read.

Atishi demanded immediate revocation of the suspension of the four MLAs, calling their continued exclusion "an assault on democratic norms." "We therefore demand that the suspension of the four MLAs be revoked immediately. The continued exclusion of elected representatives is an assault on democratic norms and on the mandate of the people.The moment this injustice is corrected, all Opposition MLAs will participate fully and responsibly in the proceedings of the House. The responsibility to restore the dignity, neutrality, and credibility of this institution rests squarely with you," she added in a letter.

Budget Session Commences

The Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced its Budget Session from Tuesday, with Speaker Vijender Gupta reviewing House arrangements and announcing several first-of-its-kind initiatives, including a live rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and an AI-enabled chatbot for legislative research. (ANI)