Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Atiq Ahmed, bother Ashraf found guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal murder case

    Besides the duo, eight others have also been convicted. The hearing on quantum of sentence will begin shortly at the Prayagraj court

    Atique Ahmed, bother Ashraf found guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal murder case
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Atiq Ahmed and his bother Ashraf have been found guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal murder case. Besides the duo, eight others have also been convicted.

    After the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal on January 25, 2005, Umesh Pal, then a zila panchayat member, had told police he was a witness to the murder.

    Also Read: Viewpoint: Stop calling Atique Ahmed a Muslim leader

    Umesh Pal alleged that when he refused to retract and buckle under pressure from Ahmed, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006. The FIR was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother, and four unidentified people.

    Umesh Pal was gunned down outside his Prayagraj residence on February 24.

    On a complaint from Umesh Pal's wife, a case was lodged at the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj against Ahmed, his brother, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others. 

    Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur, was shifted to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh.

    He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

    The brothers were brought to the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj on Monday after long road journeys from two separate prisons. Security has been tightened in the court premises as well as the jail complex where the accused are lodged.

    Umesh Pal's wife, Jaya Pal said she wouldn't be going to the court but would "pray" that Ahmed gets capital punishment. "I am not going to the court. I will be in my house and pray for capital punishment for Ahmed. If they get life imprisonment, they will continue to do the same things that they did with my husband," Jaya Pal told media persons.

    Ahmed and Ashraf were also accused of being involved in a conspiracy while they were both in prison to kill Umesh Pal.

    Also Read: Supreme Court grants Atique Ahmad to approach Allahabad HC for protection over his 'threat' claim

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court grants Atiq Ahmad to approach Allahabad HC for protection over his 'threat' claim AJR

    Supreme Court grants Atiq Ahmad to approach Allahabad HC for protection over his 'threat' claim

    I will abide happy memories spent here Rahul Gandhi agrees to vacate 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow gcw

    'I will abide, happy memories spent here....' Rahul Gandhi agrees to vacate 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow

    2019 Jamia violence case: No relief for Sharjeel Imam and others as Delhi HC partially reverses order AJR

    2019 Jamia violence case: No relief for Sharjeel Imam and others as Delhi HC partially reverses order

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise or face legal action: Savarkar's grandson

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise or face legal action: Savarkar's grandson

    No guests after 10 pm Bengaluru society bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming gcw

    Bengaluru not for Bachelors! Society's bizarre rule of no guests after 10 pm leave netizens fuming

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court grants Atiq Ahmad to approach Allahabad HC for protection over his 'threat' claim AJR

    Supreme Court grants Atiq Ahmad to approach Allahabad HC for protection over his 'threat' claim

    I will abide happy memories spent here Rahul Gandhi agrees to vacate 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow gcw

    'I will abide, happy memories spent here....' Rahul Gandhi agrees to vacate 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow

    21 Umrah pilgrims dead in bus accident in Saudi Arabia; 2 Indians among many injured ANR

    21 Umrah pilgrims dead in bus accident in Saudi Arabia; 2 Indians among many injured

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Kerala bids adieu to Comedy King Innocent; Laid to rest with full state honours

    Kerala bids adieu to 'Comedy King' Innocent; Laid to rest with full state honours (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon