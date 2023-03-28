Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court grants Atiq Ahmad to approach Allahabad HC for protection over his 'threat' claim

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 28) granted gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court for protection over his 'threat' claims. The top court also refused to record that Atiq Ahmad's life is under threat and said that Uttar Pradesh state machinery will take care of his protection. 

    The court said that the state will take care of him and advised his lawyers to instead approach the high court with their concern.

    A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi granted Ahmad liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court for protection after he claimed his life was under threat while being in the custody of UP police. 

    "It is not a case where this court is going to interfere. Liberty granted to move appropriate application before the High Court. Whatever is the process prescribed under law will be followed," the bench said. 

    After the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal on January 25, 2005, Umesh Pal, then a zila panchayat member, had told police he was a witness to the murder.

    Umesh Pal reportedly said that when he refused to retract and buckle under pressure from Ahmed, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006. The FIR was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother, and four unidentified people.

    Umesh Pal was gunned down outside his Prayagraj residence on February 24.

    On a complaint from Umesh Pal's wife, a case was lodged at the Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj against Ahmed, his brother, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

