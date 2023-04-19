Atiq Ahmed killing: Kin claims Shaista Parveen operated gang, Guddu a bomb-making expert

After Atiq went to jail, Shaista allegedly used to run his gang. She reportedly used to meet gang members and keep track of the money.

Days after the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmed, sensational details are emerging about his widow Shaista Parveen who is still absconding. A relative of Atiq has revealed secrets about Shaista, who did not come forward even after the death of her husband and son.

Mohammed Zishan, a relative of Atiq Ahmed, has also given important information about Guddu Muslim, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. He said, "Guddu is an expert in making bombs. He used to give training to the operatives of the gang. He is such an expert that he can make bombs while sitting on a moving bike. He used to give training to Atiq Ahmed's henchmen."

'Sent 25 shooters to my house'

Recalling Atiq's terror, Zishan said: "Once Atiq forced me to transfer my property in the name of Shaista Parveen. Atiq had sent his son Ali along with 25 shooters to my house. He told me to transfer the land to Shaista's name, and demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion."

Zishan said, "Ali had said that his father wanted to talk to me. At that time, they had pointed their guns at me. Atiq was on the phone call. He demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money and forced me to transfer the land to Shaista's name. Later, Atiq ordered the indiscriminate firing. He somehow managed to escape with his life."

NHRC issues notice

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the UP Police. Following the sensational murder of mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf in front of heavy police force and media cameras, the Commission has issued a notice to the police.

In its notice to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh and Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, the Commission has sought a report from them within four weeks regarding the public killing of the two gangsters.

The NHRC, in its notice to the UP police, said the report on the murder of Atiq and Ashraf should contain all aspects of the murder, copies of medico-legal certificates of the deceased, inquest reports, post-mortem reports, video cassettes/CDs of the post-mortem examination, site plan of the event venue should be included. Along with this, the magisterial inquiry report should also be presented.

Atiq and Ashraf were killed on Saturday night while being taken for medical tests. Three youths carried out the murder in public. In front of everyone, the youth first shot Atiq point blank, then fired indiscriminately on both the brothers. Videos showed the police personnel escorting the gangsters being mute spectators.

Atiq had been brought to Prayagraj from Gujarat and Bareilly jail for questioning in connection with the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two police security guards in February this year. During this murder in front of the camera, the Ahmed brothers were handcuffed. Asad, son of Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, was cremated in Prayagraj a few hours before he was shot. Atiq and Ashraf were killed hours after Asad's burial.