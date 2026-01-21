Union Minister Ramdas Athawale invited Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to join the NDA, terming it a 'revolutionary' decision. He promised more central funds for Kerala's development if the CPI(M) leader aligns with the BJP-led alliance.

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief, Ramdas Athawale, on Wednesday invited Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan to join hands with the NDA ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections. While the BJP-led NDA and CPI(M) are known ideological opponents, in a surprising move, Athawale said that if Vijayan joins the alliance, it would be a "revolutionary" move. As the CPI(M)-led state government has complained that the Centre is withholding funds, the RPI (Athawale) leader said that joining the alliance will bring more money and development to the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I appeal to the CPI(M) leader and long-serving Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, to join the NDA, as it would be a revolutionary decision. If he and the CPI(M) join the NDA, more money will come to Kerala, which will lead to the development of the state," Athwale said in a press conference in Kannur.

Dispute Over Central Funds

This comes in the backdrop of the CPI(M) alleging a "discrimination" in disbursing funds to Kerala. Earlier this month, the ruling Left Democratic Alliance (LDF), under the leadership of Kerala Chief Minister, held a protest against the central government, alleging it was withholding the necessary funds of the state.

Speaking with ANI, Kerala Excise Minister MB Rajesh had alleged that the BJP-led central government has "reduced grants" and "delayed payments" on several central schemes. He also accused the Centre of failing to extend support during the Wayanad landslides.

Political Climate Heats Up Ahead of Polls

Kerala is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will look to win against the ruling LDF. The victory in the Thiruvananthapuram civic body polls has opened up the gates for the BJP-led NDA, turning the state elections into a triangular contest.

The politics have heated up in the run-up to the polls, while the State Assembly is holding its first session of the year. A controversy erupted on Tuesday, when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Arlekar of making additions and deletions to the policy address approved by the Council of Ministers, while the Lok Bhavan alleged that the draft speech carried "half-truths".