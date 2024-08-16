Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: 5 iconic speeches that inspired India

    Today marks the 6th anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's passing. He was a charismatic leader and master orator who left an indelible mark on Indian politics. Let's look at some of his iconic speeches showcasing his linguistic flair and political acumen.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 9:22 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    It has been six years today since the passing away of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his mark on Indian politics is indelible. He passed away on August 16, 2018, but his fiery speeches and charismatic personality is deeply etched in the hearts of the masses. Born on December 25, 1925, in Gwalior, Vajpayee played a crucial role in bringing a connect between the public and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was a master orator who amazed everyone with his wit and wisdom.

    Vajpayee's abrupt resignation after heading a 13-day government, leading the country during the Kargil War, and handling of the IC-814 hijacking are among the unforgettable moments in his illustrious political career. As the nation remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on this day, here are his five speeches that show his mastery in language and political acumen:

    The resignation speech: a scathing rebuke

    Vajpayee's hour-long resignation speech in 1996 was a powerful indictment of the political establishment, showcasing his integrity and commitment to principled leadership. He delivered a scathing remark on the political setup, admitting the failure of securing the required numbers to pass the trust vote.

    Elevating Hindi on the global stage

    Vajpayee's 1977 speech at the United Nations General Assembly was a landmark moment, as delivered a speech in Hindi on global stage and became one of the first persons to do so. This also set the tone for the change in political order and showed India's growing global influence.

    A poetic rebuke to Pakistan

    Vajpayee's poetic response to Pakistan's provocations was a masterclass in linguistic flair, conveying India's message with clarity and firmness. He told Pakistan "o nadan padosi" (oh foolish neighbour), leaving no room for ambiguity.

    Asserting India's nuclear capabilities

    Vajpayee's speech after the Pokhran-II nuclear test was a testament to his leadership and vision, asserting India's nuclear capabilities to the world.

    A call to courage and resilience

    Vajpayee's poem "Main Haar Naahi Manunga" ( (I will not accept defeat) continues to inspire Indians, embodying his spirit of resilience and determination.

    Vajpayee's impact on Indian politics and society remains profound, a testament to his enduring legacy.

