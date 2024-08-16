Armies of India and Sri Lanka celebrate India’s 78th year of Independence at Exercise Mitra Shakti 2024

On India’s 78th Independence Day, Indian Army troops practiced Yoga with their Sri Lankan counterparts during the "Mitra Shakti" 2024 joint military exercise at the Army Training School in Madurouya, Sri Lanka. They also participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, displaying the Indian flag at their camp.

Colombo: On the occasion of India’s 78th year of Independence, the Indian Army troops on Thursday (Aug 15) practiced a Yoga session along with their Sri Lankan counterparts at the Army Training School in Sri Lanka’s Madurouya, wherein the two Armies are carrying out their 10th edition of joint military exercise “Mitra Shakti” 2024. Apart from Yoga, the Indian Army troops also undertook ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at their camp and displayed the tri-colour, the Indian flag.

“The effort reflects the pride Indian Army attaches to the Tricolour, for which each and every soldier has proudly made the supreme sacrifice over the years,” an Indian Army official said on Thursday.

“The Sri Lanka Army Officers and other personnel were invited for a get-together to celebrate the Indian Independence Day.”

The joint military exercise between India and Sri Lanka aimed to focus on operations in a semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

In the opening ceremony, Major General UKDPP Udugama, General Officer Commanding 59 Infantry Division of Sri Lanka Army, took the Guard of Honour of the joint marching contingent of Indian and Sri Lankan Army and said that the wargame is aimed to build camaraderie, strengthen collective engagement, and reinforce alliances between Sri Lanka and India, reflecting their shared values and beliefs.

The Indian Army Contingent Commander remarked that the Joint Exercise Mitra Shakti provides an excellent platform for sharing operational experiences and improving interoperability in various operational areas.

“The Indian contingent will also introduce Yoga and Indian Martial Arts to their Sri Lankan counterparts during the exercise.”

During the exercise, a series of lectures have been planned on various aspects of tactical operations in urban environment.

“Lectures on UN directives on use of Minimum Force in COIN setup and Use of Modern Technology in COIN Ops has also been planned.”

In the exercise, various attachments form part of the Indian Army Contingent apart from the troops of RAJPUTANA RIFLES.

Engineers, Signals, Medical detachments, along with Army Assault K9 unit form part of the contingent and will practice the contingent participants on various tactical drills.

