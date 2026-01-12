Shubhanshu Shukla urged Indian youth to own nation's dreams while interacting with NCC cadets and young leaders. Calling them future makers, he stressed resilience, collective effort and responsibility for space missions and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Describing young Indians as the future makers of the nation, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has urged the youth to start owning the country’s dreams and work together to make them real. Speaking to young cadets and student leaders in Delhi, he said that whether it is human spaceflight or nation-building, the responsibility must be felt personally by every citizen.

Shukla's message was clear and simple. Dreams do not belong only to governments or institutions. They belong to the people, especially the youth. He said India can achieve its biggest goals if young people believe that those goals are also their own.

Visit to NCC ,Republic Day, Camp in Delhi

On Sunday, Shubhanshu Shukla visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment. The camp brings together cadets from across the country and is seen as a symbol of discipline, unity, and national service.

During his interaction with the cadets, Shukla spoke openly about ambition, failure, and perseverance. He encouraged the young audience to think beyond their personal success and see themselves as contributors to the nation’s long-term future.

'Do not let failures define you'

Addressing the uniformed cadets, Shukla urged them not to lose confidence when things go wrong. He said failures are a part of life and should never become a reason to stop trying.

He told the youths that every meaningful journey includes setbacks. What matters is the courage to stand up again and continue moving forward with determination.

'Keep swimming' message from popular film

To make his point clear in a simple and relatable way, Shukla referred to a famous line from the Hollywood animated film Finding Nemo. He told the cadets to “keep swimming” in the ocean of life.

The line, he said, represents resilience. No matter how strong the waves are, one must keep moving forward. The message was met with applause and smiles from the young audience.

Expectations from youth and Viksit Bharat vision

Later, while speaking to mediapersons, Shukla spoke about his expectations from India’s youth at a time when the country has set an ambitious goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said the youth must see national goals as their own responsibility. According to him, real progress will happen only when people stop seeing development as someone else’s job.

'Say it is my responsibility'

Shukla explained this idea using India’s space ambitions as an example. He said that if India plans to send the first Indian to the Moon by 2040, then citizens must say, “It is my responsibility to ensure it happens.”

He added that this approach should apply not only to space missions but also to education, innovation, social harmony, and national growth.

India's future space goals

India has set major long-term goals in space exploration. These include setting up the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

Shukla said such goals require collective effort, discipline, and patience. He stressed that space missions succeed only when thousands of people work together with a shared vision.

Historic space journey and return from ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth on July 15 last year after completing a historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission began on June 25 last year, with Shukla serving as the mission pilot. It marked the first time an Indian astronaut travelled to the ISS, a milestone for India’s space programme.

41-year gap since Rakesh Sharma’s mission

Speaking to reporters, Shukla recalled that the first Indian to go to space was Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984. He pointed out that it took 41 years before another Indian travelled to space.

However, he said the situation has changed now. He noted that young people today show strong interest in science, technology, and ambitious goals.

Shukla said that Indian youth are now excited about space and are willing to work hard to achieve big dreams. He described this as a positive change and a hopeful sign for the country.

He added that curiosity, learning, and teamwork are essential for achieving complex goals like space exploration.

Shukla also shared a special memory from his space journey. He recalled that the capsule carrying him into space was launched from the same complex that was used when Neil Armstrong began his historic mission to the Moon in 1969.

He said this connection reminds Indians that they are now part of a global space legacy.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026

Shukla also played a key role in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The four-day event is organised under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The third day of the programme witnessed high energy, learning, and cultural celebrations.

The day began with an inspiring Conversation with ISRO Astronauts and MY Bharat Volunteers. Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Nair, both Indian Air Force pilots selected for the Gaganyaan mission, interacted with young leaders from across India.

The session gave participants a rare chance to hear directly from India’s space pioneers.

During the interaction, Shukla spoke about the unique experience of living in microgravity, where usual ideas of up and down do not exist. He showed images of India as seen from space and said his journey proves that dreams can come true with hard work and patience.

'Fearless and forceful' youth

Shukla described Indian youth as “fearless and forceful.” He urged them to keep moving forward and never settle for comfort or complacency.

He reminded them that success comes from learning from failures and staying committed to improvement.

'The sky was never the limit'

In one of the most inspiring moments of the session, Shukla said, “The sky was never the limit, not for me, not for you, and not for Bharat.”

The statement encouraged young leaders to think boldly and aim high while contributing to the nation’s future.