Dwarka District Police deported five Nigerian nationals in February 2026 for overstaying without valid visas. The action was part of a wider crackdown. Earlier in January, South-West District police also apprehended two other Nigerians.

The individuals were repatriated in February 2026 after verification drives revealed they were overstaying in India without valid travel documents.

According to the district police, the team of the Operations Unit and local police stations conducted verification drives across the district.

During the action, three Nigerian nationals, Matthew Chikwado Onuwa, Paul Onyekachi Ekwenze and Aiyuguhjh Elvis Son of Elvis Osas were deported by PS Uttam Nagar. Meanwhile, Christopher Uchechukwu Kalu and John Nnamdi Okafor, both residents of Nigeria, were repatriated by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka District.

Police said the individuals were found overstaying without valid visas and were produced before the FRRO, which ordered their deportation and repatriation. They were later sent to a detention centre before being deported.

Earlier Apprehensions in South-West District

Earlier in January, the Delhi police on Sunday said that the South-West District team had apprehended two African nationals who were found illegally staying in India without valid visas. The accused have been identified as Miracele Onyeka and Moses Chinoso, both residents of Nigeria.

The necessary legal proceedings for their deportation have been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in RK Puram.

According to Delhi Police, the operation was carried out by the Operations Cell of the South-West district as part of a focused drive against illegal foreign nationals. Dedicated teams were instructed to gather intelligence and take strict action against individuals residing in the country without valid documentation.

On the occasion of New Year's, during night patrolling, the police team received secret information about the movement of some illegal African nationals in the South-West District area. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the team intercepted two suspected persons, who were later identified as Miracele Onyeka and Moses Chinoso.

During initial questioning, they claimed to be Nigerian nationals who had entered India on tourist or business visas. They further stated that their visa documents had been submitted to the embassy for safekeeping. (ANI)