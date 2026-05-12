TVK spokesperson and astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel appointed Personal Secretary to new TN CM C Joseph Vijay. After winning 108 seats, Vijay formed a government with allies and ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets in the state.

Vettrivel Appointed as OSD to Chief Minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson and prominent astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed as the Personal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday.

Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign.

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According to a letter from the Chief Minister's Office, "Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately."

TVK Forms Government With Allied Support

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay fell short of a majority, but Congress and the VCK among other parties extended their support, leading to his swearing-in as Chief Minister on Sunday.

CM Orders Closure of 717 TASMAC Outlets

Meanwhile, Vijay today ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. (ANI)