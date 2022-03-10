BJP ensured good governance delivery mechanism: PM Modi thanks ‘Naari Shakti’

Thanking the women voters for coming out and voting in large numbers, PM Modi said, “The mothers, sisters, daughters who have voted, I would like to say a special thanks to them. Wherever our mothers, sisters and daughters have voted, BJP has got a bumper result.”

The BJP is set to retain Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa with clearly gaining a majority in all four states, and form government for another term. As celebrations began at BJP state units across the country, the top brass came together at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the party workers, said BJP workers kept their “early Holi” promise. “I am happy that first time voters took part in this election and ensured BJP’s victory. Today is a day of celebration – “this celebration is for India’s democracy.”

Hailing BJP’s performance in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, PM Modi said, “In Goa, all the exit polls were proven wrong. The BJP has been voted to power for the third straight time - that too with a majority verdict. In Uttarakhand too it is the first time that an incumbent govt has been voted back to power and that too a majority. And the same in Manipur too.”

Also Read | Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: The Gangotri myth remains unbroken

“For people at the grassroots to benefit from the government’s programmes and schemes, there must be a good governance delivery mechanism - a good system. This is extremely important. And that is what we in the BJP have ensured. Good and clean governance for all with a good delivery system. And I will not sit, I will not rest till I ensure that benefits are reaching the poorest person - to every poor person. I am here to serve. We believe in sewa. We are here to deliver 100% and will continue to do so,” PM Modi added further.

Also Read | 'Bulldozer is Back' trends on social media, thanks to 'Bulldozer baba'

Thanking the women voters for coming out and voting in large numbers, PM Modi said, “The mothers, sisters, daughters who have voted, I would like to say a special thanks to them. Wherever our mothers, sisters and daughters have voted, BJP has got a bumper result. The trust and faith they have shown for us is truly humbling. We will work for their benefit and safety tirelessly. You are India’s ‘Stri Shakti’, our ‘Naari Shakti’. Thank you for blessing us.”

Also Read | Goa Election Result 2022: 'BJP to form government in Goa', confirms Devendra Fadnavis

Also Read | UP Election Result 2022: Check the list of winning candidates seat wise