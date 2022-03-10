Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: The Gangotri myth remains unbroken

    BJP's win at the Gangotri constituency has reminded people of the age-old myth that revolves around this constituency since the time of undivided Uttar Pradesh.

    Dehradun, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    The Gangotri seat of the Uttarakhand assembly has a story that the politicians firmly believe in. As per the myth, a party is believed to win the state elections if its Gangotri candidate has won the seat. It is believed that the Gangotri seat opens the doors of power for a political party(s); and that myth, continues to remain intact even after seven decades (from the days of undivided Uttar Pradesh).

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Chauhan registered a landslide victory from the Gangotri seat on Thursday. At the same time, BJP is going to form the government in the state. The Gangotri seat saw a triangular contest between BJP’s Suresh Singh Chauhan, Congress’s Vijaypal Sajwan and Aam Aadmi Party’s Col Ajay Kothiyal. Chauhan registered a clean sweep against Congress's state vice-president and a two-time MLA in the past.

    Uttarakhand has a trend as per which the people do not vote the same party to power for the second consecutive term. And when the counting of results began on Thursday, the discussion about whether BJP will retain its power or will Congress outthrow it, started doing rounds again.

    Amidst all, of this, BJP’s Chauhan started to lead which eventually turned into victory. And that is when talks about this decades-old myth also started doing rounds  Whether the myth has any truth to it or not, several people want to believe it. As for the elections, it will be tough for BJP to decide upon its CM candidate since CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Satpal Maharaj both lost from their respective seats.

    One of the biggest setbacks for BJP was the defeat of CM Dhami, who was projected as the CM for this election too. However, he lost its bastion to his Congress rival. Similarly, Satpal Maharaj also lost to the Congress candidate with a huge margin.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 7:38 PM IST
