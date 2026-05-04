Vote counting for the 2026 Assembly elections is underway in Puducherry, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Keralam. Puducherry sees a close contest, while West Bengal is a fierce battleground between the ruling TMC and the BJP.

The security outside the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College counting centre in Puducherry was heightened as it is D-Day for the 30-member Union Territory. Votes for several key constituencies will be counted at the counting centre. In Puducherry, though smaller, the contest remains significant. The BJP-led NDA is looking to consolidate its position, while the Congress-DMK alliance aims to regain ground. With one of the highest voter turnout percentages in the country, the electorate has sent a strong signal of engagement.

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Meanwhile, apart from Puducherry, the stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across four key states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Keralam. The process will commence with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am. Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.

West Bengal: A Fiercely Contested Battleground

In West Bengal, arguably the most fiercely contested battleground, the atmosphere remained charged till the final hours. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari struck a spiritual note ahead of counting, saying, "I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming." The BJP has projected confidence in unseating the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with several leaders claiming that a wave of change is imminent.

On the other side, the TMC has doubled down on its assertion that Mamata Banerjee is headed for a comfortable return. Party leader Kunal Ghosh claimed, "Mamata Banerjee is coming back with more than 200 seats," while also raising concerns about arrangements for counting agents, alleging lack of basic facilities such as food and water. Security remained tight across Kolkata, with senior CRPF officials inspecting strong rooms at Netaji Indoor Stadium. BJP workers gathered outside counting centres, claiming they were there to "safeguard EVMs," reflecting the deep mistrust between rival camps. Despite the allegations, election officials have reiterated that counting will be conducted in a "free and fair" manner.

Assam: BJP Banks on Governance Record

Meanwhile, in Assam, where the BJP is the incumbent, the party is banking on its governance record to secure another term. The state witnessed high voter turnout, with women outnumbering men at polling booths--a trend that could play a crucial role in the final outcome. The BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma government has framed the election as a mandate for stability and cultural identity, while the Congress has focused on issues of governance and alleged corruption.

Keralam: LDF Seeks Historic Consecutive Term

Keralam presents a different kind of contest, where the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking an unprecedented consecutive term. Historically known for alternating governments, Keralam's electorate has shown signs of shifting patterns. (ANI)