Over 36,000 women in Jorhat, Assam, received Rs 10,000 cheques under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme. CM Himanta Biswa Sharma said 25 lakh women have benefited so far, aiming to empower them for economic development and self-reliance.

A cheque distribution programme under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme was held in Teok and Sotai in Jorhat district on Wednesday, aimed at empowering women and strengthening their role in family livelihoods and economic development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the scheme, 36,319 women beneficiaries received cheques of Rs 10,000 each to support entrepreneurial initiatives and income-generating activities. The Assam government has launched the initiative to promote women's self-reliance and economic uplift.

The programme was attended by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, who addressed the gathering and highlighted the state government's commitment to women's empowerment and inclusive development. He said the scheme would help women achieve financial independence and become active contributors to their families and society.

State-wide Impact and Future Plans

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said, "Today, we have completed 100 Mahila Udyamita Scheme meetings. Till now, around 25 lakh beneficiaries have benefited. In the coming days, cheques under the Mahila Udyamita Scheme will be distributed in another 26 constituencies. We are trying to cover all 126 constituencies before 26 February."

The event drew over 37,000 women, underscoring the scheme's wide reach and growing impact across the district.

Beneficiaries Express Gratitude

The women beneficiaries who received financial assistance expressed gratitude for the government's support. Roopjyoti Phukan, a beneficiary from Jorhat, told ANI, "It is a very happy and proud moment for us. With this funding, our women can take steps toward their uplift. This will help in strengthening the village economy and promoting women's progress."

Another beneficiary, Deepali Das from Jorhat, said, "We are going to use this money for small income-generating activities through which we can earn a livelihood. It may be for fisheries, sewing machines, etc., so that we can create our own identity. I would like to thank the Chief Minister of Assam for providing us with such support to uplift women."

Rintumoni Dolakakhoria, a beneficiary from Teok, also expressed her happiness, saying, "We are very happy today. Many women have come here to attend the ceremony. I will use the money I receive for my upliftment. As Mama is giving us this money for our welfare, we will also try to do something that will make him happy and proud. Mama Zindabad."

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme aims to empower women across Assam by encouraging their participation in economic activities with confidence and dignity. (ANI)