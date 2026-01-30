Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) has signed an MoU with Deendayal Port Authority to establish an e-methanol project at Kandla Port, Gujarat. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it a historic milestone, reflecting Assam's national significance.

Marking the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's industrial development journey, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed this evening at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, between Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) and the Deendayal Port Authority for setting up a state-of-the-art e-methanol project at Kandla Port in Gujarat.

A Historic Milestone for Assam

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the initiative is a historic milestone for Assam. He stated that the project is a strong example of Assam's increasing participation in nationally important projects beyond the geographical boundaries of the state. He added that the MoU reflects Assam's ability to make meaningful contributions to India's long-term economic and environmental priorities.

Reiterating State government's commitment to the zero-carbon emission targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the state's policies on clean energy and green transportation are aligned with the national vision of the Central government.

He noted that e-methanol is regarded as a major green fuel for reducing carbon emissions in the shipping sector, and by becoming a partner in this project at Kandla Port, Assam will directly contribute to achieving India's net-zero carbon emission goals.

Pioneering Green Industrialisation

The Chief Minister recalled the proud five-decade history of Assam Petrochemicals Limited, which became the first company in the country to produce methanol using natural gas as feedstock. He said that APL has been producing methanol since its inception and has already established itself as a leading company in this sector.

However, he noted that after long dependence on fossil fuels, the government is now placing special emphasis on carbon-neutral bio-ethanol. In this context, he also referred to a similar project at Numaligarh Refinery, where ethanol is being produced from bamboo.

Emphasizing that industrialisation in Assam must always be green and environmentally friendly without harming the state's rich biodiversity, the Chief Minister described the e-methanol project as a result of the same environment-conscious thinking. He asserted that Assam is no longer a peripheral economy, but rather a confident and capable partner in India's development journey.

Enhancing Logistics and Economic Competitiveness

Referring to Assam's role as the 'economic gateway' of the entire North-Eastern region, he cited the example of the Tata semiconductor project and said that such initiatives are creating new opportunities for the youth of Assam as well as neighbouring states.

Highlighting the global importance of reducing carbon emissions, the Chief Minister spoke about the immense potential of producing ethanol using Assam's natural resources, particularly bamboo. He said that the agreement with Deendayal Port Authority would significantly facilitate the transportation of produced fuels through maritime routes.

Emphasising the need for an efficient logistics system to take Assam's products to global markets, he stated that establishing coordination between the Brahmaputra waterway and Deendayal Port could increase the state's growth. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for their support in this endeavour.

Guided by the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Chief Minister said that Assam is now setting a rare example by becoming a partner in industrial development beyond its own borders. He added that the practical application of advanced green technologies like e-methanol would help combat global climate change. He pointed out that setting up this project at Kandla Port would create a strong industrial bridge between eastern India and the western coast, reducing transportation costs through waterways and strengthening the country's maritime economy.

Skilling Youth for Advanced Technologies

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government's objective is not merely to establish industries, but also strengthen the state's human resources to operate them effectively. He said that it is of paramount importance to skill Assam's youth to keep pace with advanced technologies such as e-methanol and semiconductors. The government, he added, would take special measures to ensure that local youth are employed not only as workers but also as technical experts in these modern industries.

Assam's Expanding Industrial Horizon

Addressing the challenge of high transportation costs faced by Assam's industries, the Chief Minister highlighted the strategic use of waterways. He said that the connectivity developed from the Brahmaputra to Kandla Port via the Bay of Bengal would significantly reduce logistics costs, making Assam-made products more competitive in national and international markets and giving a new dimension to the state's economy.

The Chief Minister observed that the new project will prove that Assam's public sector enterprises are fully capable of competing at the national level. Referring to Assam's expanding industrial capacity, he cited projects such as the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery, the new ammonia-urea project at Namrup, and the Tata semiconductor unit at Jagiroad.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah, Minister for Power Prashanta Phukan, MLAs Ponakan Barua and Taranga Gogoi, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman Assam Petrochemicals Limited Bikul Chandra Deka; senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the State government along with several other dignitaries. (ANI)