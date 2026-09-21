Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Punjab on Monday to launch the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'. His itinerary includes paying obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, addressing a rally, and interacting with farmers in Bathinda.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to undertake a one-day visit to Punjab on Monday, during which he will inaugurate the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', address a public rally, and hold ground-level interactions with farmers and women from self-help groups.

Chouhan's Itinerary in Bathinda

According to the Minister's itinerary, Chouhan will commence his tour in Bathinda district by paying obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo. Following his visit to the shrine, the Union Minister will officially inaugurate the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' at Ravidassia Chowk in Talwandi Sabo, where he will also join the anti-drug awareness march.

Later in the morning, Chouhan will head to Maiser Khana to address a massive public rally organised as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'. The Union Agriculture Minister will also visit Gurdwara Tittarsar Sahib to partake in the community langar.

Agrarian Outreach Programme

Concluding his day-long tour with an agrarian outreach programme, Chouhan will visit the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Bathinda , where he will interact with local farmers and Self-Help Group (SHG) 'Didis' to review rural livelihoods, agricultural schemes, and women-led community initiatives in the state.

BJP's Statewide Campaign Ahead of 2027 Polls

Earlier, on September 18, with the Punjab Assembly elections approaching next year, addressing a public gathering in Pathankot on Friday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin officially launched the statewide "Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra". The BJP said four yatras will travel across Punjab, covering all 117 Assembly constituencies as part of a wider awareness campaign against drugs ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The campaign comes closely following the tragic death of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit labourer from Sangrur who died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment and casteist slurs for publicly questioning a state minister over the unrestricted circulation of synthetic drugs (chitta) after losing his own son to addiction. (ANI)