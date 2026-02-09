Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his 'Pakistan link' claims against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, alleging a plot with a Pakistani national to destabilise India. The SIT probe will be transferred to a central agency.

Amid escalating political controversy in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again reiterated his 'Pakistan link' claims of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, stating that both were involved in a plot to undermine India's development by associating with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Sarma had earlier announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged links involving Gaurav Gogoi and his wife with Pakistan-based individuals would be transferred to a central agency.

Sarma Alleges 'Global Nexus to Destabilise India'

Backing his previous claims, in a post on X, the Chief Minister described the development as a "significant step in exposing a broader Pakistan-linked network aimed at destabilising India through proxy actors".

"Today marks a significant step in unearthing a global nexus to destabilise India by Pakistan and its proxy players. I have placed on record, to the people of Bharat, the deep conspiracy hatched by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national to embed an agent Elizabeth Coleburn to study India's development and find ways to derail it through environmental activism," Sarma wrote on 'X'.

Details of Alleged Conspiracy

The Chief Minister further alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, son of a former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, played a role in this network, either directly or indirectly.

According to Sarma, Gogoi facilitated these activities by allegedly sourcing sensitive parliamentary information, undertaking undisclosed travel to Pakistan, and maintaining links with Pakistani officials under the pretext of youth exchange programmes.

"Through layers of shady employment contracts, concealed funding patterns, suspicious travel activity and transmission of sensitive information, this setup ran a web of anti-India activities. What's deeply unfortunate is that a Congress MP from Assam, who also happens to be the son of a former Chief Minister, was also a key player in this entire network and directly or indirectly facilitated these activities through sourcing sensitive parliamentary answers, undertaking secret Pakistani trip and maintaining relations with Pakistani officials in India in the guise of youth exchange," said the 'X' post.

Case Transferred to Central Agency

Sarma praised the Assam Police for uncovering what he called a dangerous nexus despite institutional limitations. He added that although the scale of the alleged activities was not initially apparent, he felt it was his responsibility to present the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the public.

"I commend my officers of Assam Police, who despite their limitations have been able to reveal this dangerous nexus and bring startling revelations to the fore. The depth of material in hand and the many unanswered questions call for greater scrutiny by a Central Govt agency and we have referred the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further directions. When this matter surfaced, we did not imagine the sheer scale of the anti-India activities but having known about the facts, it was my duty to bring to light the findings of the SIT. While a Central Agency will delve deeper now, I leave it to people's court to also decide how a leader of the Congress party in Assam, in cahoots with Pakistani state actors, worked against the interests of India," CM Himanta said.

Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi hit back at Sarma on Sunday, accusing Chief Minister of raking up old allegations of anti-national activities against him as the issue of 12,000 bighas of land is coming to the fore, with people coming out and wanting to see a new Bor Assam. (ANI)