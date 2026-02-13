Assam Rifles displayed its canine units' skills to a PIB delegation in Jorhat, highlighting their role in security. Separately, it organised a historic football match between Kuki and Meitei teams in Manipur to foster peace and harmony.

Assam Rifles Showcases Canine Prowess in Jorhat

The Assam Rifles showcased the exceptional prowess of its canines to a high-level delegation from the Press Information Bureau at the Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre in Jorhat on Friday.

In a post on X, the Assam Rifles reported that officials observed live demonstrations by the canines, highlighting their skills in explosive detection, tracking, and agility. The display reflected the precision, discipline, and seamless coordination between the K9s and their handlers. "The Assam Rifles showcased the exceptional prowess of its canine warriors as a high-level delegation from the Press Information Bureau visited the Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre, Jorhat. The officials witnessed live demonstrations highlighting explosive detection, tracking and agility skills, reflecting the precision, discipline and seamless coordination between K9s and their handlers," said Assam Rifles.

Canine Units as a 'Force Multiplier'

The Assam Rifles also stated that the PIB officials' visit reinforced the vital role of its canine units as a force multiplier in counter-insurgency, border management, and internal security operations. "Briefings on the scientific selection and training process underscored the Centre's commitment to operational excellence. The visit reinforced the vital role of Assam Rifles canine units as a force multiplier in counter-insurgency, border management and internal security operations," added Assam Rifles.

'Harmony Through Football' in Manipur

Meanwhile, in a significant gesture of unity amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, Assam Rifles organised the Assam Rifles Foothills Football Tournament 2026, which concluded with a historic final between teams representing the Kuki and Meitei communities at the Keithelmanbi Football Ground in Imphal.

The final saw New Keithelmanbi take on Haibung FC, widely regarded as more than just a football match. It marked one of the rare competitive sporting engagements between members of the Kuki and Meitei communities since violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023, severely impacting inter-community movement and interaction.

In a high-energy contest, New Keithelmanbi secured a convincing 5-2 victory over Haibung FC. The match was played in a spirited and competitive manner, with both sides earning applause from spectators who had gathered in large numbers at the garrison ground.

Organised by the 33rd Battalion under the 9 Sector of the Assam Rifles, the tournament was held under the theme "Harmony Through Football". Thirteen teams from across the state participated, with the broader aim of promoting peace, rebuilding trust, and encouraging dialogue through sports. (ANI)