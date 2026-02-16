Assam Rifles, with DRI, seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 45 Cr in Tripura, arresting one. This follows a Rs 16 Cr bust in Khowai. In a separate Mizoram operation, Methamphetamine worth Rs 6.6 crore was recovered, and one person was apprehended.

In a major anti-narcotics operation at Gen A. Mungiakami, the Assam Rifles, working alongside the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), confiscated a large consignment of Yaba tablets. According to an official release,"In a joint operation at Gen A. Mungiakami, Assam Rifles and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized approx. 4,50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 45 Cr from a TATA truck (AS-01T-C7674). One individual apprehended and handed over to DRI for further investigation."

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), launched an operation based on information of the trafficking of drugs in Khowai district. According to an official release, during the operation, the team apprehended one individual, a resident of Karimganj, Assam, who was transporting 1,60,000 Yaba Tablets worth Rs 16 Crores via NH 8 late at night on 24 January 2026. The Tata truck in which the narcotics were transported was also seized, and further investigation is in progress.

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking just ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the release noted.

Methamphetamine Seized in Mizoram

In a related incident, acting on credible intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles conducted another operation near Ngur in Champhai district, Mizoram. During the operation, an individual riding a Kenbo bike was stopped, and a search led to the recovery of 2.2 kg of Methamphetamine tablets an extremely potent psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 6.6 crore.

The person carrying the contraband, Lalhmangaihzuala, was identified and apprehended. The seized contraband, along with the apprehended individual, was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for detailed investigation and further legal action. (ANI)