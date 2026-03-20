Congress's Khumtai candidate Roselina Tirkey will focus on peace and development. The party announced 87 candidates and formed an alliance with Raijor Dal and others to challenge CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's BJP government in the upcoming Assam polls.

Congress Candidate Expresses Gratitude, Outlines Campaign Focus

Congress candidate from Khumtai Assembly constituency in Assam, Roselina Tirkey, expressed gratitude to the party leadership after being named in the list of candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections, stating that her campaign will focus on issues of peace and development. Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said, "I thank our AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi... I also thank Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and all my colleagues for reposing faith in me and selecting my name for the upcoming assembly election, for which I am deeply grateful. We are prepared for the times ahead; we will participate in this election... Our issue is peace and development."

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The Congress party on Thursday released its third list of 22 candidates, taking the total number of declared nominees to 87 out of 126 seats. The list includes leaders such as Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, Pradip Sarkar, and Abdur Rahim Ahmed. The party had earlier announced 23 candidates in its second list.

Opposition Parties Form Alliance to Challenge BJP Government

As the elections approach, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi sealed an alliance with Raijor Dal. Announcing in a joint press conference with Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi said that everyone has made sacrifices to form this alliance with a goal to build a new Assam. He then appealed to the other party to fight together with Congress to bid farewell to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"This time, everyone wants to see us together, and that is why we have made many sacrifices. There were a lot of candidates, but we all made sacrifices. This time, Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI-M and CPI-ML have come together," he said. "I appeal to all other parties to come with us to bid farewell to the Himanta Biswa Sarma govt from the state. The aim behind the alliance is development for all, land rights for all. We have come together to build a new Assam," he added.

BJP-led NDA Finalises Candidates and Seat-Sharing

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced 88 candidates for the elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from Jalukbari. As per the seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance, the BJP will contest 89 seats, while Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front will contest 26 and 11 seats, respectively.

Assam to Vote in Single Phase on April 9

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)