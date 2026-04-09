BJP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, contesting from the Dispur seat, cast his vote in Nagaon for the Assam Assembly polls after being unable to transfer his voting rights. The former Congressman is facing a rebel independent candidate, Jayant Kumar Das.

Bordoloi Casts Vote in Nagaon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, on Thursday, cast his vote for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections in Nagaon, stating that he was unable to transfer his voting rights to Dispur constituency.

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Bordoloi, who switched to the BJP from Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, is contesting from the Dispur seat, while he is a voter in Nagaon district. Pradyut Bordoloi told reporters, "I have just cast my vote. I couldn't transfer my voting rights when I decided to file my nomination as a BJP candidate from Dispur. Since it did not get transferred, I have just cast my vote here now. I am heading back to Dispur."

Comments on Fake Passport Allegations

Addressing the fake passports allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Bordoloi said that the statements backfired for Congress. "Never imagined they also have a dirty tricks department. But they did a sloppy job, and it boomeranged back to them," the BJP leader said.

Chairperson of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, had alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owned three passports and the couple, along with their son, owns a business worth Rs 52,000 crore in the United States. Assam CM, however, had denied the claims. Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had lodged an FIR against Khera, and the Assam Police carried out searches at his residence, after which the Congress leader approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

'Rebel vs Turncoat' Showdown in Dispur

Meanwhile, the former Congress heavyweight Pradyut Bordoloi, now wearing saffron, is contesting against a veteran BJP loyalist, Jayant Kumar Da, who is now fighting as a rebel independent candidate. Das, who was recently expelled from the BJP for six years, is now campaigning as an independent candidate, setting the stage for an intense "rebel versus turncoat" showdown.

Polling for the Assam Legislative Assembly is underway today, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)