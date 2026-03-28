Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Guwahati ahead of the Assam polls. He expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will form the government for a third time, predicting a thumping majority of more than 90 seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming Assam polls on Saturday, announcing that the people of the northeastern state are eager to bring the BJP government to power once again and that the party will get a thumping majority of more than 90 seats.

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Speaking to reporters after attending the roadshow in Guwahati, the Union Minister declared that the BJP will form the government in the state with more than 90 seats. "We are going to form the government in Assam once again with a thumping majority for the third time...The people of Assam are eager to form the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government. We will form the government with more than 90 seats," said Shah.

Shah Holds Massive Roadshow in Guwahati

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a massive roadshow in Guwahati, drawing huge crowds as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its campaign ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Shah's roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation, with supporters lining the streets to catch a glimpse. Shah also showered flower petals on the crowd, acknowledging the support and energising party workers.

The vibrant show of strength comes as political campaigning gains momentum in the northeastern state.

Polling and Vote Counting Dates

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9. According to the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

BJP vs Congress for 126-Seat Assembly

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. (ANI)