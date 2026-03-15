AAP released its first list of 14 candidates for the Assam assembly elections. The ruling BJP, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeks a third term, while the Congress has announced 65 candidates and left 15 seats for alliance partners.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the first list of 14 candidates for the assembly elections to Assam, dates for which, including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, will be announced by the Election Commission on Sunday afternoon.

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The list includes the names of candidates for various constituencies in Assam, such as Naoboicha, Dergaon, and Gohpur. Special intensive revision of the voters' lists in these four states and one union territory has already been conducted, with final electoral rolls published.

Major Parties Gear Up for Polls

In Assam, the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

Earlier, the Assam unit of the BJP flagged the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" ahead of the polls. During the first phase of the outreach programme, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said earlier that he travelled 1,200 km, spending 14 hours daily with the public.

Congress Announces Candidates and Alliance Strategy

The Congress on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assam state polls, announcing 23 names, bringing the total tally to 65 out of 126 state assembly seats.

The Congress said that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners.

A Look at Previous Elections

In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections.(ANI)