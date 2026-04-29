Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar resigned as General Secretary In-Charge of Assam, taking responsibility for the party's poor show. The BJP won 81 seats in the 126-member assembly, while Congress secured just 15.

Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar on Monday tendered his resignation as the General Secretary In-Charge of Assam, taking "full responsibility" of the party's "deeply disappointing" electoral performance in the state.

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According to the latest information from the Election Commission, the BJP has won 81 seats and is leading on one seat in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP's allies, Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad, won 10 seats each. While the Congress has won just 15 seats and is leading in four. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won one seat, and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats.

In a setback for Congress, party leader Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes.

Alwar Takes 'Full Responsibility' in Resignation Letter

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Alwar said the election results were "deeply disappointing" and added that despite best efforts, the party could not meet the expectations of the people of Assam. https://x.com/JitendraSAlwar/status/2051321772864401611

"I write to tender my resignation as General Secretary In-Charge of Assam with immediate effect.The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam whom we sought to serve", he said on X.

"I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome," he stated, while expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the role and for the trust placed in him during his tenure. He also thanked the people of Assam, as well as Congress workers and leaders in the state, for their "love and respect."

Reaffirming his commitment to the party, Alwar said he continues to stand by the values and vision of the Congress and will support the organisation in any capacity deemed appropriate by the leadership.

PM Modi Lauds BJP's 'Spectacular Performance'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's spectacular performance in Assam and the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed.

The Prime Minister lauded party workers for their work and said these were first assembly polls with Nitin Nabin as party chief. "Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam... I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom," he said."

These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. 'The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory," he added.

Encouraging By-election Results

The Prime Minister said the results of various by-elections today were also very encouraging. "In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory," he said.

(ANI)