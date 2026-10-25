Assam Police arrested 13 individuals following an attack on a Bihu cultural troupe in Sribhumi district during a Durga Puja event. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident, vowing zero tolerance against insults to Assamese culture.

Assam Police Arrest 13 Following Attack on Bihu Troupe

Assam Police arrested 13 individuals in connection with the attack on a Bihu cultural troupe in Sribhumi district. The police action follows strict directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who publicly condemned the incident as "deeply disturbing and unfortunate." According to a post by the Assam DGP Harmeet Singh in response to Chief Minister Sarma, the investigation in the case is underway, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the incident. "Sir, as directed, a case has been registered at Sribhumi PS. During the course of the investigation, 13 persons were arrested and forwarded to the Court. Further investigation is underway, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the incident," the post said.

Sir, As directed, a case has been registered at Sribhumi PS. During the course of the investigation, 13 persons were arrested and forwarded to the Hon’ble Court. Further investigation is underway, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the incident. — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) October 25, 2026

Chief Minister's Stance on Cultural Violence

Assam CM Sarma issued a stern warning against cultural violence, terming Bihu "the soul of Assam." In an X post, the Chief Minister said that the state will not tolerate any insult to the Assamese culture and heritage. "The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate. Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to ensure immediate action against those responsible," he said.

The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate. Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to ensure immediate action against those responsible. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 25, 2026

The arrest came after a Bihu cultural troupe came under severe attack during a Durga Puja event in Assam’s Sribhumi district after a group of miscreants objected to the performance of Assamese songs in the Barak Valley. (ANI)