Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge faces backlash from the BJP for his controversial remark regarding PM Modi. While the BJP demands an apology for the alleged insult, the Congress party maintains the statement was not intended to be offensive.

Political Controversy Over Kharge's Remarks

A political row erupted over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” remark, with the BJP demanding an apology. However, Congress has maintained that the statement does not constitute an insult.

A ruckus broke out during Mallikarjun Kharge’s address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar. During the address, a person present at the event said that ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere’. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”

BJP Leaders Condemn the Statement

The BJP leaders condemned the remarks and accused Kharge of “tearing apart the norms of decorum”. The ruling camp has also called for Kharge to be removed from Congress’ top post. In a post on X, Union Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna. This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.' Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day.”

He further claimed that repeated electoral defeats over the past 12 years had led to desperation and frustration within the Congress, leaving the party without any policy or issue and forcing it to rely on what he described as the politics of slander. “In the past 12 years, the repeated electoral defeats have bred such desperation and frustration in the Congress party that it no longer has any policy left, nor any issue; only the politics of slander remains. Having lost its public base among the people, Congress is now steadily losing its base even among its own workers,” he wrote further. "Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time," he added.

Criticism from BJP Leadership and Chief Ministers

BJP president Nitin Nabin also criticised Kharge, saying the language used against the Prime Minister reflected what he described as the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy. In a post on X, Nabin wrote, “The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country's honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy.”

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that repeated electoral defeats seem to have rattled Congress leaders into using such “undignified language.” He demanded that Congress either provide an answer or remove Mallikarjun Kharge from the party’s top post. Chouhan said, "I am deeply distressed by the remarks made about the Prime Minister’s father. One would expect someone like Kharge ji to refrain from using such undignified language. India’s core values, traditions, culture, and ethos have always dictated that we show respect towards those who have passed away. In this country, we do not use disrespectful language even towards an enemy after they have departed.”

“But what has happened to the Congress party? They are using such language regarding the Prime Minister’s late father, language that stands in complete opposition to Indian civilisation, culture, values, traditions, decorum, and decency. It seems that repeated defeats have left them so rattled that they have forgotten what they are saying... It seems as though he has lost his mental balance. The entire Congress Party must reflect on whether such an individual is fit to hold the position of national president. Either remove him from his post, or the entire Congress must provide an answer,” the BJP leader said. The BJP has presented it as remarks against the Prime Minister’s late father.

Congress Response and Clarification

However, Congress MP Pawan Khera defended Mallikarjun Kharge, saying he was referring to the Prime Minister’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Khera termed the heckling at the event a “despicable act” against Kharge. He told ANI, "This is the second time that individuals from the Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have behaved disrespectfully toward Kharge ji. Previously, they engaged in a despicable act, a so-called purification ritual in Uttarakhand, solely because he is a Dalit. Today, in Bihar, while Kharge ji was delivering a speech, a BJP worker rudely said that Modi will not go anywhere; even if your own father were to come, he still wouldn't leave. Such absurd and offensive language was used against a veteran, senior leader.”

“In response, Kharge ji retorted that Modi will indeed go and so will his father, referring to his ideological mentor, the Sangh, and Mohan Bhagwat. This repeated disrespect toward our national president is happening at the direct behest of Modi and Shah. The nation will not forgive this. The nation is watching,” he added. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also said that such a remark did not constitute an insult. Hitting back, Baghel recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s objectionable remarks in the past. The former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "What is so abusive about that? Someone was shouting while the speech was being delivered. Who was it? That is just a way of speaking. Not just him, 'uska devta bhi jayega', 'vo kya uska baap bhi jayega'. Saying this does not constitute an insult.”

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