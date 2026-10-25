Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-alert status for officials to manage the impact of Cyclone Arnab, emphasizing zero loss of life and the swift relocation of residents from vulnerable coastal areas.

CM Naidu Directs Cyclone Preparedness

Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure maximum preparedness at every level to minimise the impact of the approaching Cyclone Arnab. As the Meteorological Department’s forecast of severe weather conditions, the Chief Minister instructed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure that people do not face difficulties.

In a review meeting here today, the Chief Minister directed district administrations to establish control rooms and provide timely guidance to the public. Emphasising that there should be no loss of life and that property damage must be minimised, the Chief Minister instructed officials to send continuous alerts and updates to people’s mobile phones. He also asked officials to persuade residents of coastal villages to follow government advisories and move to safer locations wherever necessary.

Operational Directives and Safety Measures

The Chief Minister said strong winds were expected during the cyclone and directed the Electricity Department to remain fully prepared to ensure the speedy restoration of power supply in the event of disruptions. He instructed officials to ensure that all boats at sea return to shore. If the cyclone disrupts transport and communication, pregnant women may face serious difficulties; hence they must be shifted to hospitals in advance,” the Chief Minister said. He warned that any delay in restoring essential services will not be tolerated.

Meteorological Forecast and Impact Areas

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the severe depression over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a cyclone. According to the current forecast, the system may cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the afternoon of October 28, with the Konaseema–Yanam–Kakinada coastal belt among the areas being monitored for a possible landfall. Officials said the system was likely to intensify into a cyclone by the morning of October 26, a severe cyclone by that night and a very severe cyclone on October 27. At the time of landfall, wind speeds could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph on certain occasions.

The Chief Minister directed officials to issue cyclone bulletins every four hours and ensure that updated information reaches the public and field-level officials without delay. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in North Andhra and Central Coastal districts on October 27 and 28, with isolated places likely to receive exceptionally heavy rainfall. Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema and East Godavari districts, along with other parts of North Andhra, are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall is likely to be particularly high on October 27 and 28, officials informed. (ANI)

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