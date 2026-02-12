Assam will unveil the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility on the Moran bypass in Dibrugarh on Feb 14. The PM will inaugurate the highway runway, designed for military aircraft, boosting national security and disaster relief capabilities.

Northeast's First Emergency Landing Facility in Assam

The state of Assam is going to witness a historic event, the inauguration of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran bypass in Dibrugarh district on February 14. According to an official release, this ELF is the first of its kind in the North East region. The Prime Minister of India will be inaugurating and dedicating this facility to the nation.

The facility opens an identified stretch on the highway as an alternative runway during contingencies, which would be capable of handling emergency landing and take off operations of fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters. This will also prove instrumental during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in far-flung areas. The occasion holds profound significance towards National Security and would be witnessed by the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Governor and Chief Minister of Assam, as well as senior civil and military dignitaries, a release stated.

Successful Test Landing Conducted

Meanwhile, as part of the initiative, an Indian Air Force fighter jet successfully conducted a test landing at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran highway on Thursday. The aircraft's roar reverberated throughout the area, sparking immense excitement.

Prior to this successful trial, all technical and safety aspects were verified. Tight security arrangements were in place. A strict security cordon was established by the police and the Air Force for the entire event. While the public was not allowed to approach, a large number of locals and visitors from various locations witnessed this historic moment from afar.

Strategic Importance and Capabilities

The 4.2-kilometre-long highway will now be a runway as well. This 4.2-kilometre-long highway in Moran will no longer be just a road, but will also serve as a robust runway when needed. In times of war or emergency, this ELF will be used for the landing and takeoff of Air Force aircraft.

This runway is capable of landing the following aircraft: Rafale, Sukhoi, Hercules, cargo aircraft, and helicopters.

This ELF project is considered crucial to the country's national security and defence strategy. This facility will serve as a strong base for the Indian Air Force in times of emergency or war. (ANI)