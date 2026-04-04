Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika has promised 2.5 lakh government jobs if the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is re-elected. He also announced plans to expand the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Scheme to 10 lakh youth, increasing aid to Rs 5 lakh.

Election Promises on Jobs and Youth Empowerment

Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika on Saturday promised to provide around 2.5 lakh government jobs to the youth of the state if Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is voted to power again in the upcoming assembly elections.

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Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Hazarika highlighted the government's earlier achievements, including providing financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to 1 lakh youth under the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Scheme, adding that the scheme's coverage and benefits are being expanded, with the government now targeting 10 lakh youth and increasing the amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. "If we come to power again, we will give 2-2.5 lakh government jobs... We have been able to provide Rs 2 lakh to 1 lakh youths under the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Scheme. Now we have targeted to bring 10 lakh youths under the scheme and to increase the amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," said Hazarika.

Industrialisation and Employment Growth

The Assam Minister also emphasised the state's industrialisation efforts, highlighting the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit last year. He cited the creation of 29,000 employment opportunities for youth through the Jagiroad Semiconductor Project and noted the construction of 15 five-star hotels in Guwahati. "MoUs worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore were signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0. Now, MoUs worth Rs 2 lakh crore have started. 15 five-star hotels will come in Guwahati. 29,000 local youths will get jobs in the Jagiroad Semiconductor Project. Our government is working on industrialisation in the state," said Hazarika.

Strengthening Flood Management

On flood management, Hazarika stated that the Assam government has constructed around 1,000 km of new embankments over the past five years, investing Rs 18,000 crore, and plans to build an additional 120-150 km in the next 1-1.5 years. "In the last five years, we've built 1,000 km of new embankments in Assam. We'll build another 120-150 km in a year or 1.5 years... We'll spend Rs 18,000 crore to strengthen and build embankments. Flooding in Assam has now been reduced by 70%," he said.

Achievements in Education and Healthcare

Hazarika also highlighted the state's progress in education and medical infrastructure, stating that the medical seats in Assam have increased from 726 to 1,850, with plans to expand to 2,800 seats. He further added that financial assistance to 4 lakh girl students was given under the Nijut Moina Scheme. "We have been able to provide free textbooks to more than 57 lakh students, free bicycles to 10 lakh girl students. Financial assistance to nearly 4 lakh girl students under the Nijut Moina Scheme. Nijut Babu Scheme has also been launched. We have established 16 Medical Colleges in Assam. Earlier, our medical seats were 726 and now it has increased to 1850. It will be increased upto 2800 seats," Hazarika added. (ANI)