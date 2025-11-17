The Assam Pavilion at IITF 2025 is a major draw, blending economic potential and cultural heritage. It features 41 MSME stalls, startups, ODOP displays, premium Assam tea, bamboo crafts, and live cultural performances like the Bihu dance.

Assam Pavilion: A Blend of Commerce and Culture

At the ongoing 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Pragati Maidan, Bharat Mandapam, the Assam Pavilion emerged as one of the standout attractions as the captivating visitors walked in to witness the blend of economic potential and cultural heritage under the theme "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat."

Featuring 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups, and an extensive range of One District One Product (ODOP) displays, the pavilion showcased Assam's diverse craftsmanship and growing industrial landscape. Key state agencies, including Assam Tourism, AIDC, the Agriculture Department, NEDFi and AGMC joined hands to present a comprehensive picture of Assam's traditional strengths and emerging opportunities, a statement from DIPR Assam said.

Highlighting Signature Products

Visitors were particularly drawn to the state's signature products such as premium Assam tea, finely crafted bamboo and cane items, agarwood products, and a variety of handloom and handicraft offerings, the state government said. The pavilion also highlighted the state's expanding agro-based industries through an array of food processing products.

Immersive Cultural and Spiritual Heritage

Beyond commerce, the pavilion offered an immersive cultural experience. Exhibits spotlighted Assam's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Charaideo Maidam and Kaziranga National Park. Live performances of traditional dances, most notably the lively Bihu and the graceful Bagarumba, added to the pavilion's appeal.

The display of the revered 'Guru Asana' further reflected the spiritual and cultural legacy of Assam's Vaishnavite traditions rooted in the teachings of Srimanta Sankaradeva.

A Vision of Economic Promise

"Through a harmonious presentation of tradition and modernity, the Department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise, Government of Assam positioned the state as a hub of creativity, resilience, and economic promise," said Umesh Kumar, Director of Assam Pavilion.

Secretary, Industries, Commerce and PE Departments, Government of Assam, Indira R Kalita, inaugurated the Assam Pavilion.

The 44th India International Trade Fair, which began on November 14, will continue until November 27.

The 'India International Trade Fair' (IITF) is one of the largest trade fairs in the world, highlighting India's cultural diversity and development. (ANI)