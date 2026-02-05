Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the MMUA scheme in Sivasagar and Sonari, distributing Rs 10,000 seed capital to over 63,000 women. The initiative aims to create "Lakhpati Baideus" and empower women entrepreneurs across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, launched the distribution of seed capital cheques under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan in Sivasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency and the Sonari Legislative Assembly Constituency. In Sivasagar, 34,711 beneficiaries and in Sonari, 28,296 beneficiaries received cheques of Rs.10,000 each.

It may be noted that the distribution of cheques under MMUA has been completed in 107 Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the State so far, and till date, 26,65,798 women have received entrepreneurship support.

A Landmark Scheme for Women Empowerment

Speaking at an event held at the Talatal Ghar premises in the Sivasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency, the Chief Minister stated that a large-scale women-centric scheme like the MMUA had never been undertaken before, not only in Assam but anywhere in the country. He stated that the BJP government has taken several initiatives to support women over the past five years. Along with the MMUA, the Government has implemented schemes such as Orunodoi and Nijut Moina.

Stating that women in Assam today feel safe and encouraged, the Chief Minister said that every scheme undertaken by the State government has a specific goal and objective, and the government continues to pursue these schemes until the objectives are fulfilled.

Goal: Creating 'Lakhpati Baideus'

He said that the MMUA aims to enable women to stand on their own feet and transform every woman into a "Lakhpati Baideu". He informed that in Sivasagar district alone, 6,178 women have already been recognised as Lakhpati Baideus through their own efforts. In context, he mentioned the names of Purabi Saikia Barua, Nabanita Bora, Bina Gogoi, Minakshi Changmai, Minakshi Phukan, Purabi Kataki, Minu Chetia, Anjana Neog, Junmoni Bora, Moon Das, Kusum Majhi, Banti Bora Das, Deepa Bora, Tarulata Kakoti, Minali Gogoi, Pallabi Bora Barua, Jeena Gogoi, Ananya Gogoi and Dipti Gogoi. These women earn between Rs 1.27 lakh and Rs 1.42 lakh annually.

The Chief Minister said that over the past five years, the Government has taken steps to create Lakhpati Baideus by providing capital support, necessary training and assistance in marketing their products. He said that such women would also gradually be engaged in various government projects.

Phased Funding and Proper Utilisation

He also advised the beneficiaries on the proper utilisation of the Rs. 10,000 seed capital provided today. He explained that members of Self-Help Groups may deposit seed capital in their group accounts, undertake collective business activities, or take loans from the group's pooled fund of one lakh rupees to start enterprises. Secondly, members may use the funds for activities such as goat rearing, piggery or other businesses. Thirdly, the funds may also be invested in their husband's or family's business. He said that the State government would conduct door-to-door assessments after six months to evaluate the utilisation of the funds. If the funds are utilised properly, Rs. 25,000 would be provided in the next phase, followed by another evaluation. Those who use the funds effectively would receive Rs. 50,000 in the third year.

Other Welfare Schemes and Their Impact

The Chief Minister further noted that 30,447 beneficiaries in the Sivasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency are currently receiving benefits under the Orunodoi Scheme, and announced that an additional 2,000 women would be included in the constituency. He further stated that 4,200 girl students in the constituency are benefiting from the Nijut Moina Scheme.

He said that the objective behind launching the Nijut Moina Scheme was to ensure that no girl is deprived of education due to financial constraints. As a result of this scheme, more than 50,000 additional students have enrolled in colleges this year compared to last year. Moreover, the early marriage of girl children has significantly reduced.

He stated that women in the state are now actively engaged in various fields, and girl children are receiving proper education and establishing themselves in different professions. Expressing confidence, he said that if women continue to progress step by step in this manner, crime in society will reduce, and positive transformation will take place. He reiterated that when women are empowered and stand on their own feet, society moves forward. (ANI)