Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

Flood situation in Assam remained dire on Monday (June 19) due to overnight torrential rainfall that inundated farms, cities, and villages throughout the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a "Red Alert" and forecast "very heavy" to "extremely heavy" rains in various Assam districts until Thursday.

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued a 'Red Alert' with prediction of "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (11-20 cm in 24 hours) with extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours)" over Lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

During the same period, "heavy to very heavy" rainfall is very likely over Dhubri, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Goalpara and Karimganj districts, it added. For Tuesday, the RMC has issued a "Orange Alert," and for the next two days, a "Yellow Alert."

It can be seen that 'Red Alert' signifies taking immediate action, while 'Orange Alert' implies to be prepared for action and 'Yellow Alert' stands for watch and be updated.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that more than 33,400 people are hit due to floods in Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Officials said that Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 25,200 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 3,800 people and Tinsukia with almost 2,700 persons.

The administration has been operating one relief camp, where nine people are taking shelter, besides running 16 relief distribution centres in three districts. The ASDMA said that as many as 142 villages are under water and 1,510.98 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam.

