Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

    The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that more than 33,400 people are hit due to floods in Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Flood situation in Assam remained dire on Monday (June 19) due to overnight torrential rainfall that inundated farms, cities, and villages throughout the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a "Red Alert" and forecast "very heavy" to "extremely heavy" rains in various Assam districts until Thursday.

    IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued a 'Red Alert' with prediction of "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (11-20 cm in 24 hours) with extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours)" over Lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

    During the same period, "heavy to very heavy" rainfall is very likely over Dhubri, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Goalpara and Karimganj districts, it added. For Tuesday, the RMC has issued a "Orange Alert," and for the next two days, a "Yellow Alert."

    It can be seen that 'Red Alert' signifies taking immediate action, while 'Orange Alert' implies to be prepared for action and 'Yellow Alert' stands for watch and be updated.

    The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that more than 33,400 people are hit due to floods in Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

    Officials said that Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 25,200 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 3,800 people and Tinsukia with almost 2,700 persons.

    The administration has been operating one relief camp, where nine people are taking shelter, besides running 16 relief distribution centres in three districts. The ASDMA said that as many as 142 villages are under water and 1,510.98 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam.

    'Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar anr

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar (WATCH)

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press Shows their hatred for hindus Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: 'Shows their hatred for hindus...' Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today and in central parts of the state; Yellow alert issued by IMD anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada gcw

    Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

    Delhi NCR receives rainfall gets break from scorching heat brings down temperature gcw

    Delhi-NCR receives rainfall, gets break from scorching heat; brings down temperature

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix osf

    Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar anr

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar (WATCH)

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press Shows their hatred for hindus Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: 'Shows their hatred for hindus...' Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Emily in Paris 4: From release date to new cast and more; know everything about Netflix's series RBA

    Emily in Paris 4: From release date to new cast and more; know everything about Netflix's series

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today and in central parts of the state; Yellow alert issued by IMD anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon