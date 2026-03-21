Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-president Navajyoti Talukdar resigned from the party and joined the BJP, citing dissatisfaction. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed him, stating more opposition leaders would soon join the ruling party.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Navajyoti Talukdar started his new political journey with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from the Congress, stating that he wants to work for the progress of the nation, which he claimed is difficult while being in Congress.

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BJP leader Navajyoti Talukdar, while speaking to ANI, said, "I joined the BJP because it is working for the country. There is one slogan across the entire country: Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat. We have come to make India superior. This atmosphere does not exist in Congress. Congress leaders are even afraid to sing Vande Mataram. It is difficult for us to work for society while staying with the Congress..."

Talukdar Cites Dissatisfaction with Congress

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, in another major jolt to the Congress, Bhupen Borah, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice-president Navajyoti Talukdar resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In his resignation letter sent to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Talukdar said, "This decision follows prolonged dissatisfaction with the functioning, lack of coordination, and failure in addressing concerns despite repeated efforts from my side. Continuing under such circumstances is neither acceptable nor productive."

"I, Navajyoti Talukdar, hereby resign from the post of Vice President, AICC Member, and from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," Navajyoti Talukdar said in his resignation letter.

CM Sarma Welcomes Defectors, Expects More to Join BJP

On the other hand, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed sitting Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, a Congress veteran since 1975, into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that other leaders from the opposition party will also join the ruling party in the coming days.

Speaking to the reporters here, the Assam CM said more leaders, including Navajyoti Talukdar, who resigned as the Congress's state unit vice president, will join the BJP in Guwahati soon.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Sarma said, "There are a lot of people like Navajyoti Talukdar and others who will join (the BJP) in Guwahati. We are going to clear our party list for candidates this evening. Other people will join in the next two to three days in Assam itself."

"Sitting MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, has joined the BJP. His history with the Congress party goes back to 1975; his joining the BJP will strengthen the BJP. We all welcome him to our party. Assam Pradesh BJP will recommend to the central leadership that he should fight the assembly elections. There is no reason for someone with self-respect to stay with the Congress party. We aim to bring more Congress leaders into the party," he added.

Sarma's remarks came after Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the ruling BJP days ahead of the single-phase assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 9.