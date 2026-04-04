Assam is moving towards a permanent flood solution and has surpassed its job promise by providing over 1.65 lakh jobs, said Minister Pijush Hazarika. He highlighted development in education, industry, and a ₹18,000 crore 'Flood-Free Assam Mission'.

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said that the state is moving beyond flood control towards a permanent solution, while highlighting major achievements in youth empowerment, employment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

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Addressing a press conference at the State BJP headquarters in Guwahati, Hazarika said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has embarked on a transformative journey focused on development and self-reliance.

Employment and Youth Empowerment

He stated that the government has already provided over 1.65 lakh jobs, surpassing its 2021 poll promise of 1 lakh jobs, and aims to exceed 2 lakh employment opportunities in the next five years. Initiatives such as district-level job fairs, a digital employment portal, and financial assistance under schemes like Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan have supported over 1 lakh youth, he added.

Education Reforms

Highlighting education reforms, the minister said free textbooks are being provided to 57 lakh students annually, along with uniforms, bicycles, and scooters for meritorious students. He also noted expansion in higher education with new universities and institutions being set up.

Industrial and MSME Growth

On industrial growth, Hazarika said projects like the Tata Electronics semiconductor unit in Jagiroad are expected to generate significant employment, while the MSME sector has expanded substantially, creating large-scale job opportunities.

Promoting Sports and Infrastructure

In the sports sector, he said over 53 lakh participants took part in the Khel Maharan, reflecting growing youth engagement, while infrastructure development is underway across districts.

Comprehensive Flood Management Strategy

Focusing on flood management, the minister said the government has adopted a long-term strategy with an investment of over ₹18,000 crore under the "Flood-Free Assam Mission." He added that modern embankments, river rejuvenation, and a dedicated flood monitoring force are part of the plan.

Rescue and Relief Operations

He further said that between 2021 and 2025, the state carried out extensive rescue and relief operations during floods, deploying boats and helicopters and providing essential supplies to affected people.

Hazarika reiterated the government's commitment to building a resilient, self-reliant Assam with improved disaster management systems and enhanced opportunities for its youth. (ANI)